Samsung Galaxy M21 riceve Android 12 con la One UI 4.1

Arrivano delle importanti novità per Galaxy M21, uno degli smartphone medio-gamma più recenti di casa Samsung. Per il dispositivo è stato infatti rilasciato l'aggiornamento ad Android 12.

Il major update per Galaxy M21 consiste nella build M215FXXU2CVCC, è basata su Android 12 e personalizzata secondo la One UI 4.1. Come vedete dallo screenshot in galleria, l'aggiornamento ha un peso di circa 2 GB ed è accoppiato alle patch di sicurezza Android aggiornate ad aprile 2022.