Universal Android Debloater è ora ancora più capace di eliminare le app che non volete
Un grande problema di alcuni dispositivi Android riguarda la presenza di bloatware, ovvero app non richieste che sono pre-installate (e spesso non disinstallabili). Questo problema, che fortunatamente riguarda solo pochi produttori di smartphone, può essere risolto con Universal Android Debloater, software utilizzabile anche senza permessi di root che serve appunto a cancellare tutte le app non richieste.
La versione 0.5 recentemente rilasciata migliora diversi aspetti del software, rendendolo ancora più utile ed efficace: sono state aggiunte nuove app e nuovi servizi da rimuovere durante il processo, è stata leggermente modificata e migliorata l'interfaccia grafica e il download remoto delle "debloat list".
Il changelog è davvero corposo ed è riportato qui di seguito. Vi ricordiamo che Universal Android Debloater è utilizzabile su Windows, macOS e Linux: basta scaricare da qui la versione corrispondente al proprio sistema operativo.
Universal Android Debloater v0.5 changelog
- Apps:
- Added com.tblenovo.lenovotips to the recommended list.
- Move Google keyboard to Advanced list (Default keyboards should not be in the Recommended list)
- Move com.android.htmlviewer to the Expert list. Removing it bootloop the device on MIUI 12.5.4+.
- Debloat list update:
- Added a bunch of new packages
- A lot of description updates and fixes
- Big revision of the recommendations according to more consistent criteria
- Added:
- Unselect all button: Let's you unselect all the packages you see on screen (i.e in the current filtered list).
- Reboot button: Let's you quickly reboot the currently selected device.
- Remote uad_lists.json download: The debloat list is now directly fetched from the main branch of this repo when you launch UAD. This means there is no longer the need to release a new version of UAD for updating the debloat lists!
- UAD self-update: UAD will now check at launch if there is a new version of itself and enable you to perform the update directly from the app!
- Changed:
- UAD now tries every 500ms (for 1min) to initiate an ADB connection until a device is found during FindingPhonesthe loading state.
- All the init process was reworked and a status message is displayed at each stage (DownloadingList, FindingPhones,LoadingPackages,UpdatingUad Ready) so you know what is happening.
- Minor UI changes
- Packaging:
- Add a no-self-update build for MacOS and Linux. Useful if UAD is distributed into repositories. The update process will then be managed by a package manager.
- MacOS builds are now also be released as a compressed tarball (like for Linux). You won't need to manually add the executable permission anymore.
Commenta