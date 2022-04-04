Universal Android Debloater è ora ancora più capace di eliminare le app che non volete

Un grande problema di alcuni dispositivi Android riguarda la presenza di bloatware, ovvero app non richieste che sono pre-installate (e spesso non disinstallabili). Questo problema, che fortunatamente riguarda solo pochi produttori di smartphone, può essere risolto con Universal Android Debloater, software utilizzabile anche senza permessi di root che serve appunto a cancellare tutte le app non richieste.