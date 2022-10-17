La TWRP si aggiorna: supporto ad Android 12 e nuovi smartphone

Il modding Android continua a dimostrare di essere attivo ancora oggi, e la TWRP è sicuramente una delle protagoniste più presenti. La nota custom recovery ha appena ricevuto un nuovo aggiornamento.

Il team di sviluppo che è dietro alla nota custom recovery ha appena annunciato un nuovo update. Si tratta di un aggiornamento di una certa importanza, visto che introduce il supporto ufficiale ad Android 12 e Android 12.1. Oltre a questo arrivano ulteriori novità anche per i modelli di smartphone supportati.

La nuova TWRP 3.7 dunque include un nuovo branch ufficiale specificatamente dedicato ai modelli aggiornati ad Android 12 e Android 12.1. Questo significa che la nuova versione supporta pienamente il nuovo standard di crittografia introdotto su Android con le ultime release.

Oltre a queste novità troviamo anche diversi fix e miglioramenti. Trovate il changelog completo alla fine di questo articolo. Per quanto riguarda il supporto ai modelli aggiornati a versioni di Android precedenti ad Android 12, la TWRP rimane a disposizione con i branch disponibili già in precedenza.

Con il nuovo aggiornamento la nota custom recovery supporta altri modelli di smartphone: tra questi troviamo Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Lite e lo ZenFone Max Pro M1 di ASUS.

Vi ricordiamo che per installare la TWRP sul proprio smartphone Android sarà necessario acquisire i permessi di root. In questa guida abbiamo spiegato nel dettaglio come fare. Qui sotto trovate tutti i dettagli per scaricare e installare la nuova TWRP 3.7.