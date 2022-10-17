La TWRP si aggiorna: supporto ad Android 12 e nuovi smartphone
Il modding Android continua a dimostrare di essere attivo ancora oggi, e la TWRP è sicuramente una delle protagoniste più presenti. La nota custom recovery ha appena ricevuto un nuovo aggiornamento.
Il team di sviluppo che è dietro alla nota custom recovery ha appena annunciato un nuovo update. Si tratta di un aggiornamento di una certa importanza, visto che introduce il supporto ufficiale ad Android 12 e Android 12.1. Oltre a questo arrivano ulteriori novità anche per i modelli di smartphone supportati.
La nuova TWRP 3.7 dunque include un nuovo branch ufficiale specificatamente dedicato ai modelli aggiornati ad Android 12 e Android 12.1. Questo significa che la nuova versione supporta pienamente il nuovo standard di crittografia introdotto su Android con le ultime release.
Oltre a queste novità troviamo anche diversi fix e miglioramenti. Trovate il changelog completo alla fine di questo articolo. Per quanto riguarda il supporto ai modelli aggiornati a versioni di Android precedenti ad Android 12, la TWRP rimane a disposizione con i branch disponibili già in precedenza.
Con il nuovo aggiornamento la nota custom recovery supporta altri modelli di smartphone: tra questi troviamo Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Lite e lo ZenFone Max Pro M1 di ASUS.
Vi ricordiamo che per installare la TWRP sul proprio smartphone Android sarà necessario acquisire i permessi di root. In questa guida abbiamo spiegato nel dettaglio come fare. Qui sotto trovate tutti i dettagli per scaricare e installare la nuova TWRP 3.7.
Android 12.1 and Android 11 Branches
- MTP error handling for FFS devices - nijel8
- module loading opt-in - CaptainThrowback
- SELINUX missing contexts - CaptainThrowback
- Remove more deprecated code with encrypted backups - CaptainThrowback
- Theme versioning ported to golang - AndroiableDroid
- Python support in TWRP - CaptainThrowback
- Chinese Language updates - bluehomewu
- Exclude /data/extm - sekaicg
- MTP fixes for copying files > 4G - sekaicg
- Configure HW binaries in vendor - bigbiff
- Do not force super volumes RO - me-cafebabe
- Unlock all block partitions in setup - me-cafebabe
- RapidXML bail on binary xml - me-cafebabe
- symlink for logical partition created only when it exists - me-cafebabe
- Theme variables for status bar icons - Yilliee
- Board defined exclusions for backup directories - DarthJabba9
- Polish language updates - kacskrz
- include fastbootd with board variable - me-cafebae
- unlock block devices during zip install - bigbiff
- Mount partitions as RO when updating size - me-cafebabe
- Allow unmap super devices on A only devices - me-cafebabe
- Unlock block partitions before reflashing TWRP
Android 12.1 Branch
- BASH and nano fixes during build - CaptainThrowback
- zip install enhancements - DarthJabba9
- Android 12 Encryption Support - bigbiff
- Dependency fixes for A12 - me-cafebabe
- cryptfs-hw fixes - me-cafebabe
- FDE compatibility - me-cafebabe
- boot-hal 1.2 support - tnakamur
- boot-hal library fixes - CaptainThrowback
- Do not include fastbootd for all devices - me-cafebabe
- kernel module loading - wait for battery sysfs to initialize - sekaicg
- Fix installing a custom theme - sekaicg
- Update handling of XML binary files in android 12 - me-cafebabe
- Skip decryption fix - sekaicg
- Integrated code for ABX xml files - _that and DarthJabba9