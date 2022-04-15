Arriva la Pasqua anche sul Play Store: tantissime app e giochi in sconto
Anche sul Play Store si respira aria di festa: in occasione della Pasqua ormai dietro l'angolo, Google ha scontato 54 app e giochi, tra cui anche diverse applicazioni legate alla personalizzazione del sistema operativo (a tal proposito, vi rimandiamo alle nostre guide per cambiare launcher e icone).
Ecco dunque una lista di tutti gli sconti che è possibile trovare ora sul Play Store:
App gratuite
- Gif Me! Camera Pro
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer
- Knobby volume control - Unique volume widget app
Giochi gratuiti
App in sconto
- English for all! Pro
- 3D Anatomy
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor
- Fenix 2 for Twitter
- OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline
- Universe Astronomy For Kids
- Earth 3D - World Atlas
- QuickEdit Text Editor Pro
Giochi in sconto
- Full Pipe: Premium Game
- Vengeance RPG
- Vectronom
- Chloe Puzzle Game
- Farm Frenzy Premium: Time management game
- King of Dragon Pass: Text RPG
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom
- Majesty－The Northern Expansion
- Montezuma 2: Premium
- The Tiny Bang Story: Premium－point and click game
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron
- Mental Hospital IV Horror Game
- Mental Hospital VI (Horror)
- Redsun RTS Premium
- Titan Quest
- 6 takes!
- Aftermath
- Anime Studio Story
- Basketball Club Story
- DISTRAINT 2
- Kiwanuka
- Peace, Death! 2
- Spirit
- Super Soccer Champs 2021
- Tennis Champs Returns
- TileStorm
- Whale Trail Classic
- Cultist Simulator
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair
- Homo Machina
- LIMBO
App per la personalizzazione
- Black Army Ruby - Icon Pack
- Verticons Icon Pack
- Darko - Icon Pack
- Wave Live Wallpaper
- Kaorin icon pack
- Outline Icons - Icon Pack
- Alpha Launcher Prime Themes
- ARC Launcher® Pro Themes,DIY,Wallpaper,FAST
