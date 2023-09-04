Samsung non dimentica Galaxy Watch 4: arriva la One UI 5

Importanti novità per tutti i possessori di uno smartwatch della serie Galaxy Watch 4. I Galaxy Watch 4, infatti, stanno ricevendo il nuovo aggiornamento alla One UI 5 basato su Wear OS 4, ovvero il major update che la serie successiva ha ricevuto la scorsa settimana. In particolare, almeno per il momento, l'update disponibile sui modelli statunitensi di Galaxy Watch 4 e Galaxy Watch 4 Classic ed include anche le patch di sicurezza di luglio 2023.

Passando ai dettagli del pacchetto, One UI 5 introduce inedite funzionalità di Samsung Health, un migliore supporto per Galaxy Buds e tanto altro ancora, come la possibilità di associare l'orologio a un nuovo telefono senza eseguire un ripristino completo alle impostazioni di fabbrica. Entrando nel dettaglio dell'aggiornamento, gli utenti, ad esempio, potranno attivare e disattivare la funzione Audio 360 direttamente dal riquadro del controller dei Buds oppure avviare i timer dal nuovo riquadro dedicato evitando di accedere all'apposita app.