Regalo natalizio di OnePlus: Nord CE 2 Lite riceve Android 13

Sta giungendo una buona notizia per i possessori del medio gamma di OnePlus, il Nord CE 2 Lite. La società, infatti, sta procedendo al rilascio dell'aggiornamento OxygenOS 13 basato su Android 13. Si tratta di una buona notizia, anche perché fino ad ora la società si era particolarmente concentrata sugli aggiornamenti per i top di gamma, in attesa del lancio del nuovo OnePlus 11.

Il pacchetto - per la precisione la build C.25 - ha un peso complessivo di circa 4,5 GB e, oltre alla OxygenOS 13 e Android 13, contiene le patch di sicurezza di dicembre 2022. Per quanto riguarda i Paesi interessati, fino ad ora l'update ha raggiunto gli utenti in India, ma in queste settimane dovrebbe coinvolgere il resto del mondo. Le novità, invece, come già visto in passato, sono tante e tutte piuttosto interessanti. Tra queste, sicuramente rientra l'introduzione dell'Aquamorphic Design, ispirato all'acqua e contenente icone minimal, animazioni fluide e, infine, in grado di garantire performance migliori rispetto al passato.