Regalo natalizio di OnePlus: Nord CE 2 Lite riceve Android 13
Sta giungendo una buona notizia per i possessori del medio gamma di OnePlus, il Nord CE 2 Lite. La società, infatti, sta procedendo al rilascio dell'aggiornamento OxygenOS 13 basato su Android 13. Si tratta di una buona notizia, anche perché fino ad ora la società si era particolarmente concentrata sugli aggiornamenti per i top di gamma, in attesa del lancio del nuovo OnePlus 11.
Il pacchetto - per la precisione la build C.25 - ha un peso complessivo di circa 4,5 GB e, oltre alla OxygenOS 13 e Android 13, contiene le patch di sicurezza di dicembre 2022. Per quanto riguarda i Paesi interessati, fino ad ora l'update ha raggiunto gli utenti in India, ma in queste settimane dovrebbe coinvolgere il resto del mondo. Le novità, invece, come già visto in passato, sono tante e tutte piuttosto interessanti. Tra queste, sicuramente rientra l'introduzione dell'Aquamorphic Design, ispirato all'acqua e contenente icone minimal, animazioni fluide e, infine, in grado di garantire performance migliori rispetto al passato.
Tra le modifiche, tra l'altro, non manca una rivisitazione della modalità "Always-on": ora, infatti, è possibile selezionare più schermate. Inoltre, grazie a questo update, gli utenti potranno contare su inedite funzionalità come "Sidebar Toolbox" e "Smart Launcher". Insomma, si tratta di un aggiornamento che punta a donare allo smartphone nuova linfa. E a proposito di update, per il Nord CE 2 Lite si tratta del primo major update: lo smartphone, infatti, è stato lanciato quest'anno con a bordo Android 12 (affiancato, ovviamente, dalla OxygenOS 12).
- Aquamorphic Design
- Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.
- Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.
- Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.
- Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.
- Optimizes UI layers for clearer and neater visual experience.
- Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.
- Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.
- Optimizes fonts for better readability.
- Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.
- Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.
- Efficiency
- Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.
- Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.
- Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.
- Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.
- Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open floating window inside apps for smooth operation.
- Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.
- Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.
- Security & privacy
- Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.
- Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.
- Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.
- Health & Digital wellbeing
- Adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space.
- Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.
- Performance optimization
- Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.
- Gaming experience
- Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.