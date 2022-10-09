OnePlus 7 e 7T si aggiornano ad Android 12 con OxygenOS 12, download incluso
Torniamo a parlare di nuovi aggiornamenti per le famiglie OnePlus 7 e OnePlus 7T, le quali hanno ricevuto un nuovo importante update della OxygenOS.
Nello specifico, si tratta di un major update che arriva per OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro e OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro. Parliamo di Android 12 che arriva in versione stabile con la OxygenOS 12.
Il changelog menziona l'introduzione della nuova interfaccia grafica di Android 12, le novità per l'autonomia con Smart Battery Engine, l'introduzione di Work Life Balance, la nuova modalità scura e tanto altro. Trovate il changelog completo alla fine di questo articolo.
Si tratta dunque del rilascio di Android 12 per le famiglie OnePlus 7 e OnePlus 7T dopo che l'azienda ha rilasciato una consistente quantità di Open Beta della OxygenOS 12 per questi dispositivi.
La distribuzione dell'aggiornamento appena descritto è attualmente in corso via OTA, dunque in modalità automatica, per OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro e OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro anche in Europa.
Qui sotto trovate i link di download degli aggiornamenti per procedere all'installazione automatica partendo dalla beta.
A proposito di beta vi ricordiamo anche la nostra guida approfondita per entrare nella beta di Android con i vari modelli di smartphone.
- System
- Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology
- Redesigns app icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons
- Revamps the page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise and optimizes the presentation of text and color to make key information stand out
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- Optimized spam block rules: Adds a rule for blocking MMS messages
- Games
- Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer
- Newly added Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real time
- Dark mode
- Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
- Shelf
- New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Work Life Balance
- Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
- Gallery
- Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
- Canvas AOD
- Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
- Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
- Accessibility
- Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general
- TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calenda
Oneplus 7T Pro
- Display 6,67" QHD+ / 1440 x 3120 PX
- Fotocamera 48 MPX ƒ/1.6
- Frontale 16 MPX ƒ/2.0
- CPU octa 2.96 GHz
- RAM 8 GB
- Memoria Interna 256 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 4080 mAh
- Android 10
Oneplus 7T
- Display 6,55" FHD+ / 1080 x 2400 PX
- Fotocamera 48 MPX ƒ/1.6
- Frontale 16 MPX ƒ/2.0
- CPU octa 2.96 GHz
- RAM 8 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 3800 mAh
- Android 10
OnePlus 7 Pro (12 GB)
- Display 6,67" FHD+ / 1080 x 2340 PX
- Fotocamera 48 MPX ƒ/1.6
- Frontale 16 MPX ƒ/2.0
- CPU octa 2.84 GHz
- RAM 12 GB
- Memoria Interna 256 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 4000 mAh
- Android 9.0 Pie
OnePlus 7 (8 GB)
- Display 6,41" FHD+ / 1080 x 2340 PX
- Fotocamera 48 MPX ƒ/1.7
- Frontale 16 MPX ƒ/2.0
- CPU octa 2.84 GHz
- RAM 8 GB
- Memoria Interna 256 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 3700 mAh
- Android 9.0 Pie