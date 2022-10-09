OnePlus 7 e 7T si aggiornano ad Android 12 con OxygenOS 12, download incluso

Torniamo a parlare di nuovi aggiornamenti per le famiglie OnePlus 7 e OnePlus 7T, le quali hanno ricevuto un nuovo importante update della OxygenOS.

Canale Telegram Offerte

Nello specifico, si tratta di un major update che arriva per OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro e OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro. Parliamo di Android 12 che arriva in versione stabile con la OxygenOS 12.

Il changelog menziona l'introduzione della nuova interfaccia grafica di Android 12, le novità per l'autonomia con Smart Battery Engine, l'introduzione di Work Life Balance, la nuova modalità scura e tanto altro. Trovate il changelog completo alla fine di questo articolo.

Si tratta dunque del rilascio di Android 12 per le famiglie OnePlus 7 e OnePlus 7T dopo che l'azienda ha rilasciato una consistente quantità di Open Beta della OxygenOS 12 per questi dispositivi.

La distribuzione dell'aggiornamento appena descritto è attualmente in corso via OTA, dunque in modalità automatica, per OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro e OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro anche in Europa.

Qui sotto trovate i link di download degli aggiornamenti per procedere all'installazione automatica partendo dalla beta.

A proposito di beta vi ricordiamo anche la nostra guida approfondita per entrare nella beta di Android con i vari modelli di smartphone.