OnePlus 10T riceve la nuova OxygenOS 13 con Android 13

Novità in arrivo per gli utenti OnePlus. La società, infatti, nelle ultime settimane sta diffondendo per vari modelli l'update contenente la nuova OxygenOS 13 basata su Android 13. In particolare, l'azienda ha lanciato l'aggiornamento Open Beta per il Nord 2T e la versione stabile per la serie OnePlus 9. Tra l'altro, il pacchetto, nelle ultime ore, sta raggiungendo OnePlus 10T, il dispositivo economico di punta della serie 10.

L'aggiornamento per il modello sopra citato è in fase di lancio in India, Europa, Nord America ed in tutto il mondo. Tuttavia, la versione stabile sarà disponibile prima per gli utenti che hanno aderito alle versioni Open Beta e poi per tutti gli altri. Per quanto riguarda le novità contenute dal pacchetto, sono tante e piuttosto interessanti. Innanzitutto, OxygenOS 13 introduce l'Aquamorphic Design ispirato all'acqua con icone minimal, animazioni fluide e ovviamente miglioramenti alle performance.