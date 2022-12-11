OnePlus 10T riceve la nuova OxygenOS 13 con Android 13
Novità in arrivo per gli utenti OnePlus. La società, infatti, nelle ultime settimane sta diffondendo per vari modelli l'update contenente la nuova OxygenOS 13 basata su Android 13. In particolare, l'azienda ha lanciato l'aggiornamento Open Beta per il Nord 2T e la versione stabile per la serie OnePlus 9. Tra l'altro, il pacchetto, nelle ultime ore, sta raggiungendo OnePlus 10T, il dispositivo economico di punta della serie 10.
L'aggiornamento per il modello sopra citato è in fase di lancio in India, Europa, Nord America ed in tutto il mondo. Tuttavia, la versione stabile sarà disponibile prima per gli utenti che hanno aderito alle versioni Open Beta e poi per tutti gli altri. Per quanto riguarda le novità contenute dal pacchetto, sono tante e piuttosto interessanti. Innanzitutto, OxygenOS 13 introduce l'Aquamorphic Design ispirato all'acqua con icone minimal, animazioni fluide e ovviamente miglioramenti alle performance.
Inoltre, non manca una riprogettazione della modalità Always-on con la possibilità di scegliere più schermate, oltre ad inedite funzionalità come "Sidebar Toolbox" e "Smart Launcher".
Insomma, si tratta di un update importante che dovrebbe garantire agli smartphone una nuova vita. Infine, sempre in casa OnePlus, si starebbe lavorando su un nuovo prodotto, diverso da quelli realizzati fino ad ora dall'azienda. Difatti, sembrerebbe che OnePlus stia lavorando, in collaborazione con "Keychron", ad una tastiera personalizzabile.
- Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colours for enhanced visual comfort.
- Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.
- Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.
- Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.
- Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behaviour recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.
- Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.
- Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.
- Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.
- Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.
- Optimizes fonts for better readability.
- Optimizes system icons by using the latest colour scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.
- Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.
Efficiency
- Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.
- Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.
- Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps)
- Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.
- Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.
- Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.
- Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.
- Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.
Seamless interconnection
- Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.
- Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.
Personalization
- Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.
- Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.
- Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colours available.
Security & privacy
- Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.
- Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.
Health & Digital wellbeing
- Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.
Gaming experience
- Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.