Carrellata di offerte sul Play Store: Gunslugs, Residual e tanto altro!
Nel periodo estivo per eccellenza il Play Store ci accompagna con costanza e con offerte che riguardano dispositivi Android.
Nelle ultime ore infatti sul Play Store arrivano delle nuove offerte che riguardano app e giochi Android. Andiamo a vederli insieme.
Indice
Giochi gratis e in sconto sul Play Store
- Where Shadows Slumber a 1,09€
- The Sun: Key of Heaven a 0,09€
- Sir Questionnaire a 2,69€
- Groundskeeper2 a 1.09€
- Gunslugs a 1,19€
- Gunslugs 2 a 1,19€
- Gunslugs 3 a 2,79€
- Stardash – Remastered a 1,49€
- Ashworld a 1,59€
- Heroes of Loot a 0,99€
- Meganoid 2 a 0,99€
- Meganoid a 9,99€
- Space Grunts a 2,69€
- Space Grunts 2 a 2,69€
- Tinyfolksa 1,19€
- Residual a 2,99€
App gratis e in sconto sul Play Store
- Red Carpet – Icon Pack GRATI
Offerte su app e giochi ancora attive
- Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack GRATIS
- Memorize: Learn Spanish Words GRATIS
- Dungeon Shooter : Dark Temple GRATIS
- DISTRAINT 2 a 1,09€
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition a 1,09€
- Heal: Pocket Edition a 1,09€
- Drevepsina Pro a 1,19€
- Bleentoro Pro a 1,19€
- Vodobanka Pro a 1,19€
- Achikaps Pro a 1,19€
