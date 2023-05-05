Nothing Phone (1) si aggiorna: performance e autonomia ringraziano

What's new:

● New feedback feature. Send us feedback on your Nothing OS experience by going to "Settings > System > Feedback" so that we can keep improving!

● Reduced standby power consumption by optimising 4G / 5G network switching function.

● Optimises Bluetooth functions in Quick Settings, including new fast access to paired devices.

● Smoother QR code transactions. You can now scan UPI QR codes directly through the camera app and choose a payment app on your device to complete the transaction (only available in select regions).

● Optimised the fingerprint pattern unlocking experience.

● Smoother Pop-up view animations.

● Integrated Google Safety Center.

● Added NDot Cyrillic font support for Belarusian, Bulgarian, Macedonian, Russian, Serbian, and Ukrainian. Thank you Kasia Meyer (@endless_empathy on discord.gg/nothingtech) for your innovation and idea for the font!

Other improvements:

● Resolved freeze issues during Pop-up view.

● Improved notification display in Quick Settings.

● Resolved error message during face unlock setup.

● Fixed incoming call notifications to come through without delay.

● Improved time-stamp accuracy for photos.

● Other general improvements.