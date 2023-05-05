Nothing Phone (1) si aggiorna: performance e autonomia ringraziano
Nothing dallo scorso anno si è tuffata ufficialmente nel segmento smartphone, dopo averlo fatto per il settore true wireless, con il suo Nothing Phone (1). Nel tempo l'azienda ha dimostrato di curare costantemente l'aspetto software del suo dispositivo.
E proprio in questo contesto vi informiamo del nuovo aggiornamento rilasciato per Nothing Phone (1). Il dispositivo sta ricevendo una nuova versione dell'interfaccia software Nothing OS, quella corrispondente alla build 1.5.4, che contiene una serie di miglioramenti interessanti.
Ecco la lista delle novità principali introdotte con questo aggiornamento:
- Miglioramento delle performance, con particolare riguardo alla fluidità del sistema.
- Miglioramento dell'autonomia.
- Integrazione del Google Safety Center.
- Ottimizzazione dello sblocco tramite impronta digitale.
- Aggiunta del font NDot in cirillico.
Queste sono solo le novità principali, il changelog completo lo trovate alla fine di questo articolo. L'aggiornamento in questione ha un peso di circa 120 MB, ed è attualmente in fase di distribuzione automatica via OTA a livello globale.
What's new:
● New feedback feature. Send us feedback on your Nothing OS experience by going to "Settings > System > Feedback" so that we can keep improving!
● Reduced standby power consumption by optimising 4G / 5G network switching function.
● Optimises Bluetooth functions in Quick Settings, including new fast access to paired devices.
● Smoother QR code transactions. You can now scan UPI QR codes directly through the camera app and choose a payment app on your device to complete the transaction (only available in select regions).
● Optimised the fingerprint pattern unlocking experience.
● Smoother Pop-up view animations.
● Integrated Google Safety Center.
● Added NDot Cyrillic font support for Belarusian, Bulgarian, Macedonian, Russian, Serbian, and Ukrainian. Thank you Kasia Meyer (@endless_empathy on discord.gg/nothingtech) for your innovation and idea for the font!
Other improvements:
● Resolved freeze issues during Pop-up view.
● Improved notification display in Quick Settings.
● Resolved error message during face unlock setup.
● Fixed incoming call notifications to come through without delay.
● Improved time-stamp accuracy for photos.
● Other general improvements.
Nothing Phone (1)
- Display 6,55" FHD+ / 1080 x 2400 PX
- Fotocamera 50 MPX ƒ/1.9
- Frontale 16 MPX ƒ/2.5
- CPU octa 2.5 GHz
- RAM 8 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 / 256 GB
- Batteria 4500 mAh
- Android 12