LineageOS 20 con Android 13 è un frizzante nuovo inizio per il modding
Il mondo degli smartphone Android è particolarmente amato dagli appassionati di personalizzazione soprattutto grazie al modding, ovvero a tutte quelle operazioni software non ufficiali che permettono di personalizzare dal punto di vista software lo smartphone, ben oltre di quanto permesso dal produttore. Vi ricordiamo la nostra guida ai permessi di root se foste interessati.
Attualmente nel mondo del modding la LineageOS è uno dei nomi più famosi, perché rappresenta la custom ROM più aggiornata e più diffusa nel panorama Android. Nelle ultime ore il team di sviluppo ha annunciato l'importante novità della LineageOS 20, quella basata su Android 13.
La prima novità consiste nella nomenclatura: il team LineageOS ha deciso di modificare il sistema di nomenclatura in uno basato su numeri interi. Non vedremo più sottoversioni come potrebbe esserlo LineageOS 20.1. Il resto delle novità le troviamo nel software:
- Le patch di sicurezza Android sono state aggiornate a dicembre 2022.
- Arriva Aperture, la nuova app per la fotocamera di LineageOS. Questa è basata su CameraX e propone delle interessanti funzionalità come la possibilità di abilitare sensori ausiliari, come il grandangolo ad esempio. Aperture permetterà anche di abilitare il livello di inclinazione durante lo scatto, personalizzazione del frame rate durante i video, personalizzazione e controllo del EIS o OIS.
- WebView è stato aggiornato a Chromium 108.0.5359.79.
- Nuovo pannello del volume completamente rifatto coerentemente ad Android 13, ulteriormente sviluppato il nostro pannello espandibile a comparsa laterale.
- Supporto alle build GKI e Linux 5.10 con il supporto completo dei moduli out-of-tree per soddisfare le nuove convenzioni AOSP.
- L'app AOSP Gallery ha ricevuto molte correzioni e miglioramenti.
- L'app Updater ha ricevuto molte correzioni di bug e miglioramenti, così come ora ha un nuovo layout di Android TV.
- Il browser Web Jelly, ha ricevuto diverse correzioni di bug e miglioramenti!
- Ulteriori modifiche e miglioramenti a monte all'app calendario FOSS.
- Ulteriori modifiche e miglioramenti a monte dell'app di backup Seedvault.
- L'app Recorder è stata adattata per tenere conto delle funzionalità integrate di Android, pur fornendo le funzionalità attese con LineageOS.
- L'app è stata pesantemente riprogettata.
- Il registratore di alta qualità (formato WAV) ora supporta lo stereo e sono state apportate diverse correzioni al threading.
- Le build di Android TV ora vengono fornite con un launcher Android TV senza pubblicità.
- Molteplici funzionalità di Google TV sono state implementate l nelle build di LineageOS per Android TV.
Vi ricordiamo che LineageOS è disponibile per un gran numero di dispositivi Android.
Qui sotto trovate il link per accedere alla pagina dei dispositivi supportati con relative istruzioni di installazione.
Qui in basso trovate invece il changelog completo dell'aggiornamento appena descritto.
- Security patches from April 2022 to December 2022 have been merged to LineageOS 17.1 through 20.
ohmagoditfinallyhappened- LineageOS now has an awesome new camera app called Aperture! It is based on Google's (mostly) awesome CameraX library and provides a much closer "to stock" camera app experience on many devices. Massive kudos to developers SebaUbuntu, LuK1337, and luca020400 who developed this initially, designer Vazguard, and to the entire team for working to integrate it into LineageOS and adapt it to our massive array of supported devices!
- WebView has been updated to Chromium 108.0.5359.79.
- We have introduced a completely redone volume panel in Android 13 and have further developed our side pop-out expanding panel.
- We now support GKI and Linux 5.10 builds with full out-of-tree module support to match new AOSP conventions.
- Our fork of the AOSP Gallery app has seen many fixes and improvements.
- Our Updater app has seen many bug fixes and improvements, as well as now has a fancy new Android TV layout!
- Our web browser, Jelly has seen several bug fixes and improvements!
- We have contributed even more changes and improvements back upstream to the FOSS Etar calendar app we integrated some time back!
- We have contributed even more changes and improvements back upstream to the Seedvault backup app.
- Our Recorder app has been adapted to account for Android's built-in features, while still providing the features you expect from LineageOS.
- The app was rearchitected heavily.
- Material You support has been added.
- The high quality recorder (WAV format) now supports stereo and there has been several threading fixes.
- Android TV builds now ship with an ad-free Android TV launcher, unlike Google's ad-enabled launcher - we also support Google TV-style builds and are evaluating moving to it on supported devices in the future.
- Multiple Google TV features, such as the much more appealing looking Two-Panel Settings application have been ported to LineageOS Android TV builds.
- Our
adb_rootservice is no longer tied to the build type property, which allows greater compatibility with many third-party root systems.
- Our merge scripts have been largely overhauled, greatly simplifying the Android Security Bulletin merge process, as well as making supporting devices like Pixel devices that have full source releases much more streamlined.
- LLVM has been fully embraced, with builds now defaulting to using LLVM bin-utils and optionally, the LLVM integrated assembler. For those of you with older kernels, worry not, you can always opt out.
- A global Quick Settings light mode has been developed so that this UI element matches the device's theme.
- Our Setup Wizard has seen adaptation for Android 13, with new styling, and more seamless transitions/user experience