LineageOS 20 con Android 13 è un frizzante nuovo inizio per il modding

La prima novità consiste nella nomenclatura: il team LineageOS ha deciso di modificare il sistema di nomenclatura in uno basato su numeri interi. Non vedremo più sottoversioni come potrebbe esserlo LineageOS 20.1. Il resto delle novità le troviamo nel software:

Le patch di sicurezza Android sono state aggiornate a dicembre 2022.

Arriva Aperture, la nuova app per la fotocamera di LineageOS. Questa è basata su CameraX e propone delle interessanti funzionalità come la possibilità di abilitare sensori ausiliari, come il grandangolo ad esempio. Aperture permetterà anche di abilitare il livello di inclinazione durante lo scatto, personalizzazione del frame rate durante i video, personalizzazione e controllo del EIS o OIS.

WebView è stato aggiornato a Chromium 108.0.5359.79.

Nuovo pannello del volume completamente rifatto coerentemente ad Android 13, ulteriormente sviluppato il nostro pannello espandibile a comparsa laterale.

Supporto alle build GKI e Linux 5.10 con il supporto completo dei moduli out-of-tree per soddisfare le nuove convenzioni AOSP.

L'app AOSP Gallery ha ricevuto molte correzioni e miglioramenti.

L'app Updater ha ricevuto molte correzioni di bug e miglioramenti, così come ora ha un nuovo layout di Android TV.

Il browser Web Jelly, ha ricevuto diverse correzioni di bug e miglioramenti!

Ulteriori modifiche e miglioramenti a monte all'app calendario FOSS.

Ulteriori modifiche e miglioramenti a monte dell'app di backup Seedvault.

L'app Recorder è stata adattata per tenere conto delle funzionalità integrate di Android, pur fornendo le funzionalità attese con LineageOS. L'app è stata pesantemente riprogettata. Il registratore di alta qualità (formato WAV) ora supporta lo stereo e sono state apportate diverse correzioni al threading.

Le build di Android TV ora vengono fornite con un launcher Android TV senza pubblicità.

Molteplici funzionalità di Google TV sono state implementate l nelle build di LineageOS per Android TV.

