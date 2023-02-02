Google rilascia la QPR2 di Android 13 per i suoi Pixel

Nelle ultime ore infatti Google ha rilasciato la seconda QPR di Android 13 . Si tratta della versione T2B3.230109.002 del firmware, la quale include una serie abbastanza importante di bugfix e qualche novità minore per gli utenti finali. Tra i problemi di maggior rilievo che sono stati risolti troviamo gli errori di visualizzazione del banner relativo alla connessione VPN , a visualizzazione errata di alcuni elementi nei Quick Tiles e quello che rendeva innaturale la vibrazione in seguito alla ricezione di una nuova notifica.

Spesso parliamo del concetto di beta nel mondo Android , con gli smartphone che possono avvalersi di diverse versioni beta, a partire da quelle per il sistema operativo fino ad arrivare a quelle relative alle singole, per provare nuove funzionalità in anteprima. Oggi parliamo delle QPR di Android 13 .

Oltre a questo, sono stati introdotti altri bugfix che riguardano problemi al Pixel Launcher, alla barra di stato e al Picture-in-Picture.

Trovate la lista completa dei bugfix introdotti alla fine di questo articolo.

Dal punto di vista delle novità funzionali troviamo pochissimo, il che non è usuale per una nuova QPR. Come sottolineato da Mishaal Rahman, nella QPR2 di Android 13 sono inclusi alcuni riferimenti al rinnovamento del selettore degli sfondi da parte di Google: come vedete dall'esempio che trovate in galleria, il nuovo selettore proporrà lo sfondo immediatamente a schermo intero anche nella sezione di anteprima. Questo faciliterà la personalizzazione dello stesso.

La nuova QPR di Android 13 è attualmente in fase di distribuzione automatica via OTA a tutti coloro che hanno aderito al programma beta. Vi ricordiamo che le QPR sono release di Android in beta riservate ai Pixel, con le quali Google testa le novità che poi introduce ogni tre mesi con gli aggiornamenti stabili denominati Feature Drop.