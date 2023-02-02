Google rilascia la QPR2 di Android 13 per i suoi Pixel

Google rilascia la QPR2 di Android 13 per i suoi PixelSi tratta di un aggiornamento che introduce qualche nuova funzionalità e tanti bugfix.
Spesso parliamo del concetto di beta nel mondo Android, con gli smartphone che possono avvalersi di diverse versioni beta, a partire da quelle per il sistema operativo fino ad arrivare a quelle relative alle singole, per provare nuove funzionalità in anteprima. Oggi parliamo delle QPR di Android 13.
Nelle ultime ore infatti Google ha rilasciato la seconda QPR di Android 13. Si tratta della versione T2B3.230109.002 del firmware, la quale include una serie abbastanza importante di bugfix e qualche novità minore per gli utenti finali. Tra i problemi di maggior rilievo che sono stati risolti troviamo gli errori di visualizzazione del banner relativo alla connessione VPN, a visualizzazione errata di alcuni elementi nei Quick Tiles e quello che rendeva innaturale la vibrazione in seguito alla ricezione di una nuova notifica.
Oltre a questo, sono stati introdotti altri bugfix che riguardano problemi al Pixel Launcher, alla barra di stato e al Picture-in-Picture.
Trovate la lista completa dei bugfix introdotti alla fine di questo articolo.
Dal punto di vista delle novità funzionali troviamo pochissimo, il che non è usuale per una nuova QPR. Come sottolineato da Mishaal Rahman, nella QPR2 di Android 13 sono inclusi alcuni riferimenti al rinnovamento del selettore degli sfondi da parte di Google: come vedete dall'esempio che trovate in galleria, il nuovo selettore proporrà lo sfondo immediatamente a schermo intero anche nella sezione di anteprima. Questo faciliterà la personalizzazione dello stesso.
La nuova QPR di Android 13 è attualmente in fase di distribuzione automatica via OTA a tutti coloro che hanno aderito al programma beta. Vi ricordiamo che le QPR sono release di Android in beta riservate ai Pixel, con le quali Google testa le novità che poi introduce ogni tre mesi con gli aggiornamenti stabili denominati Feature Drop.
Design attuale del selettore di sfondi.
Nuovo design del selettore di sfondi.
- Developer-reported and user-reported issues
- Fixed an issue where notifications in a notification group were sometimes displayed with straight corners instead of rounded corners. (Issue #264287776, Issue #265529116)
- Fixed an issue where the message in the notification shade that indicates an active VPN connection overlapped with the message about apps with active foreground services. (Issue #266075977)
- Fixed an issue where the overflow menu couldn't be accessed when editing Quick Settings tiles. (Issue #263484657)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device with vibration enabled to vibrate for too long after it received a notification. (Issue #239676913)
- Other resolved issues
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused messaging apps to crash or fail to send notifications.
- Fixed a GPU issue that prevented apps from using certain visual effects.
- Fixed an issue where Quick Settings tiles for a work profile were not added after setting up a new device.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Pixel launcher to crash when using the Search bar in the app drawer.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from being unlocked using a pattern after the Google Assistant was activated.
- Fixed an issue in the com.android.qns system process that sometimes caused crashes.
- Fixed an issue with the Pixel launcher that prevented Chinese text input from being recognized when typing in the Search bar in the app drawer.
- Fixed an issue where when entering and exiting Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, the system Settings app crashed with a "Settings keeps stopping" message and then the system Settings app couldn't be opened.
- Fixed an issue with the System UI that sometimes caused it to crash from a null pointer exception.
- Fixed an issue where the connection status of a Bluetooth device sometimes did not match the actual device state.
- Fixed an issue where the Pixel launcher crashed when a user tapped a web search suggestion for a query term.
- Fixed an issue that caused status bar icons to overlap with the date text when font and display settings were set to their maximum level on a device