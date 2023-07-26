Google rilascia Android 14 Beta 4.1: una tonnellata di bugfix

La nuova beta di Android 14 è attualmente in fase di distribuzione via OTA per tutti i Pixel supportati, ovvero per Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a.

A questi si aggiungono anche i recenti Pixel Fold e Pixel Tablet. In questa guida abbiamo descritto come aderire al programma beta di Android.

Vi ricordiamo anche le nostre guide con tutte le procedure per aggiornare i Pixel con file OTA e con factory image.