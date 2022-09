L'ultimo aggiornamento di sistema di Google porta anche miglioramenti sulla sicurezza

September 2022

Account Management

[Phone] Allows users to hide recommended apps during the Google Kids Space onboarding flow. [2]

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] Improvements to account syncing and account recovery. [2]

[Phone] Ability to install Google Kids Space on a tablet's secondary user during device setup. [2]

[Phone] Bug fixes for system management & diagnostics, and utilities related services.[1]

Google Play Store

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. [3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. [3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. [3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility. [3]

[Wear OS] With updates to the Play Store on Wear OS home page, users can experience a new content forward display that makes it easier to find recommended apps. [3]

[Wear OS] When users install an app on their Wear OS device that requires a companion app, their mobile device will automatically install the companion app. [3]

[Wear OS] New secondary menu to allow users to browse recommended apps for their Wear OS, Android TV or Android Auto devices from their Android phones. [ 3]

[Phone] Learn more about Play's Top Picks by expanding results to see more details about the app or game directly within the Play's Top Picks module. [3]

[Phone] Help users make better install decisions with updates to app details pages. [3]

[Phone] Check the status of app installs happening on other devices you own. [3]

[Phone] Optimize menu navigation for large screens on landscape mode. [3]

[Phone] Provide information about device security from Google Play Protect in the system Security and Privacy settings page on specific Android 13 devices.[3]

Support

[Phone] Android 13 consumer education experience.[2]

Utilities

[Auto, Phone] Autofill will now notify users if their sign-on credentials have been found in a public data breach.[2]

Wallet

[Phone] You can now get visual feedback when you lock, unlock, or start your car with a digital car key. [2]

[Wear OS] This feature lets you add new forms of payment to Google Pay in Japan. [2]

[Phone] Enable showing open loop transit agencies in list of purchasable transit passes.[2]

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Account Management, Machine Learning & AI, Security & Privacy related developer services in their apps.[2][4]

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve device performance, device connectivity, network usage, security, stability, and updatability.[1][4]

[1] Available through Google Play system update for September

[2] Available through Google Play services v36.22 updated on 09/29/2022

[3] Available through Google Play Store v32.4 updated on 09/21/2022

[4] Available through Google Play services v39.22 updated on 09/29/2022