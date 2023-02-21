Bella notizia per ASUS ROG Phone 6: arriva Android 13!
ASUS è da molti anni attiva nel segmento gaming-phone del mercato smartphone con il suo marchio ROG. L'ultimissima generazione di gaming-phone di questo tipo è arrivata sul mercato con i ROG Phone 6 che abbiamo conosciuto a fondo.
Nelle ultime ore è arrivata una buona notizia che riguarda proprio i modelli ROG Phone 6 e ROG Phone 6 Pro. Stiamo parlando infatti del rilascio dell'aggiornamento ufficiale ad Android 13 per i dispositivi della serie ROG Phone 6.
Il major update per questi dispositivi arriva con la build 33.0610.2810.72. Le novità introdotte sono considerevoli. Tra quelle principali troviamo l'aggiornamento dell'interfaccia grafica di moltissime app di sistema, come Mobile Manager, Contatti, Telefono, Chiamata di emergenza, File Manager, Calcolatrice, Orologio, Galleria, Meteo, Registratore di suoni, Impostazioni, Trasferimento dati, Backup locale, Armoury Crate, Game Genie.
Oltre a questo, è stato introdotto un rinnovamento consistente dell'interfaccia grafica di sistema. Le patch di sicurezza Android sono state aggiornate a gennaio 2023.
L'opzione per la scansione rapide dei codici QR è stata integrata tra le opzioni rapide da visualizzare nella schermata di blocco.
Oltre a queste novità più rilevanti, il changelog include diverse ottimizzazioni software a tanti aspetti dell'interfaccia utente e alle funzionalità di sistema. Trovate la lista completa delle novità alla fine di questo articolo.
L'aggiornamento appena descritto è attualmente in fase di distribuzione automatica agli utenti che hanno aderito al programma beta, sebbene si tratti della prima versione stabile. L'unico modello che ancora risulta non compatibile con questo update è ROG Phone 6 Ultimate, basata su processore Dimensity.
Ci aspettiamo che entro i prossimi giorni ASUS allargherà il rollout anche agli utenti che non hanno aderito alla beta. Nel frattempo è possibile scaricare il pacchetto completo dell'aggiornamento e installarlo manualmente, trovate il link di download qui sotto.
- Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 13. If you want to downgrade your device's software version to Android 12 by official software package, it will erase all data from your device's internal storage.
- Upgraded system to Android 13
- Introduced new ROG UI design
- Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Armoury Crate, Game Genie, and so on.
- Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 13 design
- Added the notification permission feature. You can adjust the permission of each apps in the Apps & notifications Settings.
- System clipboard added "Auto delete" and editor features
- Added the QR code scanner option for the lock screen shortcut feature, and the Control from locked device feature in the Security & lock screen setting
- According to Digital Wellbeing setting, system color scheme can be set to automatically switched by the bedtime option
- Added the App Languages Setting
- Adjusted the Vibration & haptic strength setting, Display and font size setting, and the width/length of navigation white bar when choosing gesture navigation
- Changed to the Blocked numbers setting in Phone to stock behavior. You will not receive calls or texts from blocked numbers.
- Removed the Call duration setting
- Added the Themed icons option in the Wallpaper & style setting. Support more color combinations.
- Added link quick share feature in ASUS Launcher
- Adjusted the design of the dialpad and contacts details page in the Phone app to display information more clearly
- Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 13 yet
- Added Asus customization preferences setting. Allows applying the collection of commonly used customization settings with one click.
- Removed the 'Calm' and 'Elegant' options in the Power button menu style setting. Add the display item management option to allow the user to control the number of buttons in the menu.
