Android 14 Beta 5: la prova generale prima del gran ballo

Questa estate sarà anche quella in cui conosceremo ufficialmente Android 14 , la nuova versione del robottino verde di Google per i dispositivi Android .

La nuova beta rilasciata da Google corrisponde alla build UPB5.230623.003. Questa arriva con una serie imponente di fix a livello software e con le patch di sicurezza Android aggiornate ad agosto 2023.

Tra i fix più rilevanti troviamo la risoluzione a un problema di consumo eccessivo della batteria durante la scansione delle reti, la risoluzione ad alcuni problemi di visualizzazione delle immagini scattate, e altri che invece riguardavano il launcher e l'app Fotocamera. Vi sono poi dei fix specifici per l'interfaccia utente riservata a Pixel Fold e Pixel Tablet. Trovate la lista completa in fondo a questo articolo.

La nuova beta di Android 14 è attualmente in fase di distribuzione via OTA per tutti i Pixel supportati, ovvero per Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a. La stessa beta arriva ovviamente anche per Pixel Fold e Pixel Tablet.

In questa guida abbiamo descritto come aderire al programma beta di Android.

Qui sotto trovate i link per scaricare i file OTA e le factory image di Android 14 Beta 5. In queste guide trovate le procedure per aggiornare i Pixel con file OTA e con factory image.