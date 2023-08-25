Arriva Android 14 Beta 5.2: tanti fix per Pixel Fold e Tablet
Tra qualche settimana conosceremo ufficialmente la prima versione stabile di Android 14, la nuova versione del sistema operativo di Google per smartphone e tablet con il robottino verde.
Google sta perfezionando Android 14 con le diverse beta pubbliche. E proprio a proposito di beta arriva un nuovo aggiornamento. Nelle ultime ore infatti Google ha rilasciato la Beta 5.2 di Android 14. Si tratta di un nuovo aggiornamento intermedio, il quale come al solito ha l'obiettivo di introdurre diversi fix software.
La build in fase di rilascio corrisponde alla versione UPB5.230623.006. Si tratta di un aggiornamento che introduce diversi fix dedicati per lo più a Pixel Fold e Pixel Tablet, rispettivamente il primo pieghevole e il primo tablet della serie Pixel di Google.
Tra i fix troviamo la risoluzione dei riavvii spontanei, la risoluzione di alcuni problemi di stabilità della rete mobile, la risoluzione di alcuni problemi con le animazioni e con il funzionamento del sensore d'impronte su Pixel Fold.
Per Pixel Tablet troviamo la risoluzione dei problemi al sensore d'impronte e alla visualizzazione della barra delle applicazioni. Trovate comunque il changelog completo alla fine di questo articolo.
La nuova beta di Android 14 è attualmente in fase di distribuzione via OTA per tutti i Pixel supportati, ovvero per Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a. La stessa beta arriva ovviamente anche per Pixel Fold e Pixel Tablet.
In questa guida abbiamo descritto come aderire al programma beta di Android.
- Fixed various issues that sometimes caused devices to stall when rebooting.
- Fixed issues that could interrupt cellular connectivity for devices that utilize E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (ENDC) when those devices were connected through 5G NR low-band frequencies.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices that caused the fingerprint sensor to be unresponsive in some cases.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that caused Perfetto trace data to be incomplete.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices with stuttering animations when viewing or tapping the notification for an ongoing call.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the system UI to crash after using the fingerprint sensor.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the screen to briefly flicker when unfolding the device.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that sometimes caused a colored bar to display or flicker after unlocking the device.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that caused the system to play incorrect sounds when docking or undocking the device