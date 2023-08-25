Arriva Android 14 Beta 5.2: tanti fix per Pixel Fold e Tablet

La build in fase di rilascio corrisponde alla versione UPB5.230623.006. Si tratta di un aggiornamento che introduce diversi fix dedicati per lo più a Pixel Fold e Pixel Tablet, rispettivamente il primo pieghevole e il primo tablet della serie Pixel di Google.

Tra i fix troviamo la risoluzione dei riavvii spontanei, la risoluzione di alcuni problemi di stabilità della rete mobile, la risoluzione di alcuni problemi con le animazioni e con il funzionamento del sensore d'impronte su Pixel Fold.

Per Pixel Tablet troviamo la risoluzione dei problemi al sensore d'impronte e alla visualizzazione della barra delle applicazioni. Trovate comunque il changelog completo alla fine di questo articolo.

La nuova beta di Android 14 è attualmente in fase di distribuzione via OTA per tutti i Pixel supportati, ovvero per Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a. La stessa beta arriva ovviamente anche per Pixel Fold e Pixel Tablet.

In questa guida abbiamo descritto come aderire al programma beta di Android.