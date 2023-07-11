Android 14 Beta 4: tutte le novità in arrivo sui Pixel

Oltre alle novità appena descritte, Google ha introdotto un grosso numero di fix. Si tratta della risoluzione di problemi più o meno rilevanti presenti fino alla Beta 3 di Android 14. Tra quelli più importanti troviamo la risoluzione di problemi di visualizzazione dei Quick Tiles, alcuni problemi di visualizzazione dei contenuti riconosciuti da Now Playing, i problemi che impedivano la corretta ricarica dello smartphone e gli arresti anomali di Android System Intelligence.

Trovate la lista completa dei problemi risolti alla fine di questo articolo. Certamente ci rendiamo conto che questa Beta 4 è una prova generale della stabile di Android 14.

La nuova beta di Android 14 è attualmente in fase di distribuzione via OTA per tutti i Pixel supportati, ovvero per Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a. Per la prima volta la beta arriva anche per Pixel Fold e Pixel Tablet.

In questa guida abbiamo descritto come aderire al programma beta di Android.

Qui sotto trovate i link per scaricare i file OTA e le factory image di Android 14 Beta 4. In queste guide trovate le procedure per aggiornare i Pixel con file OTA e con factory image.