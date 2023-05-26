Android 14 Beta 2.1 arriva sui Pixel: risolto il problema alla riproduzione audio e non solo
Google continua il percorso di test di Android 14, la nuova generazione del sistema operativo per dispositivi Android che arriverà in forma stabile durante la prossima estate.
Nelle ultime ore è stata rilasciata la Beta 2.1 di Android 14. Si tratta di un aggiornamento intermedio, il quale come di consueto ha l'obiettivo di risolvere alcuni problemi a livello di sistema e non introduce particolari novità a livello di funzionalità.
L'aggiornamento quindi risolve diversi problemi riscontrati dagli utenti con la Beta 2. Tra questi dovrebbe esserci anche il problema che affliggeva la riproduzione audio su dispositivi connessi tramite Bluetooth, la quale si interrompeva periodicamente per brevi periodi.
Inoltre, è stato risolto un problema di visualizzazione errata della percentuale di autonomia rimanente e alcuni problemi che affliggevano l'esecuzione di Android Auto con lo schermo del telefono spento. Trovate la lista completa dei fix alla fine di questo articolo.
La nuova beta pubblica di Android 14 è disponibile al download e all'installazione sui Pixel supportati, ovvero su Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5 o Pixel 4a (5G).
Trattandosi della beta pubblica, è possibile iscriversi ufficialmente al programma beta direttamente dal sito ufficiale Google.
Per coloro che hanno già installato la Beta 2 l'aggiornamento arriverà automaticamente via OTA. Se avete qualche dubbio sulla procedura vi ricordiamo che esiste la nostra guida su come aderire ai programmi beta di Android.
- Fixed an issue that prevented users from completing device setup after opting a device running an Android 14 beta build out of the beta program. However, this fix is not backward compatible, so users that want to opt out of the beta program should take the following steps before opting out:
- Update the device to Android 14 Beta 2.1, either through the over-the-air (OTA) update prompt, or by downloading an OTA image and then applying the update manually.
- Reset the pin, pattern, or password that's used on the device by navigating to Settings > Security & privacy > Screen lock. You can use the same pin, pattern, or password that was used previously, but you need to go through the setup flow.
- Fixed more issues that could cause the battery percentage to display as 0% regardless of the actual charge level of the device. (Issue #281890661)
- Fixed issues that sometimes caused audio disruptions with the device's speakers. (Issue #282020333), (Issue #281926462), (Issue #282558809)
- Fixed system stability issues that could cause apps or the device to freeze or crash. (Issue #281108515)
- Fixed an issue with always-on-display mode when using a device with Android Auto. (Issue #282184174)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Photos app to crash when trying to open certain photos.
- Fixed an issue where, while gesture navigation was enabled for a device, putting a video into picture-in-picture mode in the Google TV app made the picture-in-picture window disappear, even though playback continued and audio could still be heard.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Google Contacts app to crash when managing account settings.
- Fixed an issue where the icon for the Google Messages app did not display for notifications when always-on-display mode was enabled.