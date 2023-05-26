Android 14 Beta 2.1 arriva sui Pixel: risolto il problema alla riproduzione audio e non solo

Nelle ultime ore è stata rilasciata la Beta 2.1 di Android 14. Si tratta di un aggiornamento intermedio , il quale come di consueto ha l'obiettivo di risolvere alcuni problemi a livello di sistema e non introduce particolari novità a livello di funzionalità.

Google continua il percorso di test di Android 14 , la nuova generazione del sistema operativo per dispositivi Android che arriverà in forma stabile durante la prossima estate.

L'aggiornamento quindi risolve diversi problemi riscontrati dagli utenti con la Beta 2. Tra questi dovrebbe esserci anche il problema che affliggeva la riproduzione audio su dispositivi connessi tramite Bluetooth, la quale si interrompeva periodicamente per brevi periodi.

Inoltre, è stato risolto un problema di visualizzazione errata della percentuale di autonomia rimanente e alcuni problemi che affliggevano l'esecuzione di Android Auto con lo schermo del telefono spento. Trovate la lista completa dei fix alla fine di questo articolo.

La nuova beta pubblica di Android 14 è disponibile al download e all'installazione sui Pixel supportati, ovvero su Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 5 o Pixel 4a (5G).

Trattandosi della beta pubblica, è possibile iscriversi ufficialmente al programma beta direttamente dal sito ufficiale Google.

Per coloro che hanno già installato la Beta 2 l'aggiornamento arriverà automaticamente via OTA. Se avete qualche dubbio sulla procedura vi ricordiamo che esiste la nostra guida su come aderire ai programmi beta di Android.