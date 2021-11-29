Modding

La TWRP arriva alla versione 3.6.0 e supporta del tutto Android 11

Vito Laminafra
Vito Laminafra

L'utilizzo di una custom recovery come la TWRP è fondamentale nel caso in cui si voglia installare un firmware modificato o si voglia eseguire il root di uno smartphone Android: con l'ultima versione proprio della TWRP, questa diviene finalmente compatibile al massimo con la versione 11 di Android.

Prima della versione 3.6.0 della recovery, per installare la TWRP su smartphone con sistema di partizioni A/B (tendenzialmente, tutti i dispositivi nati già con Android 11) era necessario prima effettuare il boot temporaneo della recovery, e in seguito procedere con l'installazione selezionando un'opzione apposita.

Adesso, grazie anche ad una quasi completa riscrittura del codice sorgente, è possibile installare senza problemi la TWRP su qualsiasi smartphone supportato, indipendentemente dalla versione iniziale del sistema. Vi lasciamo dunque al changelog e vi ricordiamo che, per installara la TWRP, è necessario seguire le istruzioni presenti su questa pagina.

Android 9 Branch:

  • Fixes
    • SAR Update script name for clarity – CaptainThrowback
    • Fix building toolbox in android-7.1 – CaptainThrowback
    • Fix bash – Jarl-Penguin

Android 11 Branch:

  • Add support for installation realme/OPPO OTA – Ctapchuk
  • update custom makefiles to golang modules – bigbiff
  • sepolicy updates – nebrassy, bigbiff, CaptainThrowback
  • encryption updates for a11 – bigbiff, micky387, CaptainThrowback
  • vendor kernel module loader – bigbiff
  • virtual A/B updates – bigbiff
  • snapshot merges – bigbiff
  • repacker warnings – CaptainThrowback
  • f2fs formatting fixes – systemad
  • symlink dynamic partitions in bootdevice – Mohd Faraz
  • Fixes
    • Fix parsing get_args for wiping cache
    • vendor hal fixes – Mohd Faraz
    • fix samsung haptics – soulr344
    • digest check fixes – epicX
    • ozip decrypt fixes – Ctapchuk
    • Change how blank screen works – Sean hoyt

Android 9 and Android 11 Branches:

  • add num template for PIN input – CaptainThrowback
  • Ignore A12 XML files binary format – zhenyolka
  • Add support of A12 keymaster_key_blob files structure – zhenyolka
  • keymaster restore: warn when pin, password or pattern is enabled – bigbiff
  • New flashing method for recovery as boot devices:
  • Advanced > flash current twrp – nebrassy
    • factory wipe and mtp fixes – CaptainThrowback
  • add indonesian language – Xdisk
  • update Russian language – Ctapchuk
  • add canceldecrypt page – CaptainThrowback
  • copy logcat when copying logs in TWRP – CaptainThrowback
  • Fixes
    • FBE Encryption fixes – CaptainThrowback
    • repacker fixes for compression – nebrassy
    • exclusion criteria for Fix Recovery Bootloop – CaptainThrowback
    • unmount vendor if not available – LinkBoi00
    • theme updates – LinkBoi00
Via: XDA Developers

