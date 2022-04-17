Siete alla ricerca di custom ROM di Android 12L? Ecco le più aggiornate
Android 12L è ormai realtà per un manciata di Pixel, ma grazie al modding è possibile averne un assaggio su un numero di smartphone più ampio. Andiamo a vedere due delle custom ROM basate su Android 12L più interessanti.
Descendant è una delle prime custom ROM ad aver abbracciato la base stabile di Android 12L. Si tratta di una ROM dall'aspetto minimalista, integra tutte le peculiarità principali di Android 12L con l'aggiunta del Face Unlock ed è stata aggiornata l'ultima volta ad aprile. Qui sotto trovate il link per scaricarla e il changelog completo.
- Bug fixes
- Solved an issue that was causing collision between Sony's styled clock and weather
- Solved an issue that was causing wrong scaling for vibration icon in volume bar
- Solved an issue that was preventing Sony's styled clock to correctly update time
- Solved a typo in Settings for the word "lockscreen" in English localization
- Improvements
- Improved fingerprint processes haptic feedback
- Improved Gestures Magic operativity on clean install
- Improved the amount of available apps tinted icon for launcher
- Interface changes
- Brightness bar transition from unexpanded Quick Settings Panel to fully expanded Quick Settings Panel has been improved
- New features
- Face Unlock has been added
- Fullscreen gestures, added in : Settings > System > Gestures > System navigation > Gesture navigation (gear icon)
- What's new can now check and notify for Descendant system updates
- Weather app has been added and will feed weather infos to the system and users
- Security patches level
- April 2022
Oltre all Descendant troviamo anche la Pixel Experience. Si tratta di una custom ROM che offre un'esperienza utente vicinissima a quella offerta da Google sui suoi Pixel, con l'aggiunta di qualche interessante personalizzazione. In questo articolo abbiamo parlato del suo ultimo aggiornamento e dei dispositivi compatibili.
Qui sotto trovate il link di download e il changelog completo associato all'aggiornamento più recente.
- Vanilla version
- April security patch
- Fixed charging animation not appearing
- Fixed unlock sound playing repeatedly
- Updated translations
- Others fixes
- Plus version:
- LiveDisplay (color profile, display mode, reading mode, color calibration)
- Hide Notch support
- StatusBar shortcuts
- Rotation settings
- Lock screen display (media cover, music visualizer, power menu)
- Per-app volume settings
- Increasing ring volume
- Different gestures
- Power and Volume button customizations
- Network traffic monitor
- Brightness (brightness slider, auto-brightness, brightness control)
- Quick settings (quick pulldown, title visibility, vibrate on touch, rows, columns)