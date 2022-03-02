Editoriale

Il Google System Update di marzo migliora un po' tutto e un po' nulla

Antonio Lepore
Antonio Lepore

Aggiornamenti in fase di rilascio per Google Play e Play Services. Tra le novità, nuove impostazioni dedite alla privacy per "Google Play Games" e superamento di alcuni bug che affliggevano la connessione, i servizi per gli sviluppatori e la sicurezza su ogni piattaforma, incluso Wear OS.

Inoltre, Google ha lavorato per semplificare la ricerca di nuove app e giochi, ottimizzando tra l'altro il download. A questo proposito, la nuova versione del Play Store dovrebbe beneficiare di una maggiore stabilità e sicurezza. Infatti, l'azienda ha affermato di aver "migliorato l'esperienza utente".

L'update, rilasciato dal 1° marzo, porterà i Play Services alla versione 22.09 ed il Play Store alla 29.5. Ovviamente occorrerà del tempo prima che l'aggiornamento sia disponibile per tutti gli utenti.

Critical Fixes

  • [Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for device connectivity, developer services, safety & emergency, and utilities related services.

Games

  • [Phone, TV] With the update to the Play Games Services profile, users will be able to better manage their privacy settings.

Google Play Store

  • Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. 
  • New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.
  • Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.
  • New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. 
  • Enhancements to Google Play Billing.
  • Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.
  • Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility. 

Wallet

  • [Phone] Improved user experience and feature education for NFC/HCE-enabled devices.

System Management

  • Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and updatability. 

Developer Services 

  • New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support ads, accessibility, analytics & diagnostics and machine learning & AI, and security & privacy related developer services in their apps.
Via: DroidLife

