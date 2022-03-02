Il Google System Update di marzo migliora un po' tutto e un po' nulla

Aggiornamenti in fase di rilascio per Google Play e Play Services. Tra le novità, nuove impostazioni dedite alla privacy per "Google Play Games" e superamento di alcuni bug che affliggevano la connessione, i servizi per gli sviluppatori e la sicurezza su ogni piattaforma, incluso Wear OS.

Inoltre, Google ha lavorato per semplificare la ricerca di nuove app e giochi, ottimizzando tra l'altro il download. A questo proposito, la nuova versione del Play Store dovrebbe beneficiare di una maggiore stabilità e sicurezza. Infatti, l'azienda ha affermato di aver "migliorato l'esperienza utente".