App

Sarà un weekend di sconti e offerte sul Play Store: ecco 63 giochi ed app, anche gratuiti

Sarà un weekend di sconti e offerte sul Play Store: ecco 63 giochi ed app, anche gratuiti
Vito Laminafra
Vito Laminafra

Tanti sconti sono ora disponibili sul Play Store di Google: sono ben 63 le app e i giochi che hanno un prezzo più basso del solito, con alcune di queste anche totalmente gratuite

Ecco dunque una lista di app e giochi in sconto:

App gratis

  1. FitOlympia Pro - Gym Workouts
  2. Reminder Pro
  3. Super Dad - Guide, tips and tools for new daddys
  4. Document Scanner - Scan PDF
  5. Memorize: Learn Japanese Words with Flashcards

Giochi gratis

  1. G'Luck! - 2D platformer game
  2. Hook - Aesthetic Relax Puzzle
  3. Human Heroes Einstein On Time
  4. iLinear - Mind Challenge - Draw Your Path
  5. My Child Lebensborn
  6. SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game
  7. Sudoku Ultimate Offline Puzzle
  8. Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game
  9. Classic Offline Sudoku
  10. Truth Or Dare Pro
  11. Blackthorn Castle

Leggi anche:

Le novità Disney+ di aprile: Le Fate Ignoranti, Fresh, The Dropout

Smartworld  >  Streaming
Le novità Disney+ di aprile: Le Fate Ignoranti, Fresh, The Dropout

App in sconto

  1. Clipboard Pro
  2. Money Manager: Expense tracker

Giochi in sconto

  1. The House of Da Vinci 2
  2. Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
  3. Cafeteria Nipponica
  4. Note Fighter
  5. Pocket Stables
  6. Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk Redu
  7. Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG
  8. Despotism 3k
  9. Star Vikings Forever
  10. Whispering Willows
  11. 7Days: Offline Mystery Story
  12. Argo's Choice: Offline Game
  13. Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium
  14. hocus 2
  15. Ninja Hero Cats Premium
  16. Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
  17. This Is the Police
  18. Timeflow: Time is Money Sim
  19. Underworld Office
  20. Siege of Dragonspear
  21. A Tale of Little Berry Forest 1 : Stone of magic
  22. Bridge Constructor Medieval
  23. Bridge Constructor Playground
  24. Bridge Constructor Stunts
  25. Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
  26. Dead Age
  27. Flockers
  28. God Simulator. Religion Inc.
  29. Little Berry Forest 2 : Stars
  30. Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
  31. The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk
  32. Truberbrook
  33. 9th Dawn III RPG
  34. Baba Is You
  35. G30 - A Memory Maze
  36. Heal: Pocket Edition
  37. SaGa Frontier Remastered
  38. The Escapists: Prison Escape
  39. The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout

Icon pack e launcher

  1. Six - Icon Pack
  2. X Launcher Pro
  3. Lucid Launcher Pro
  4. Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack

Via: Android Police

Commenta