Sarà un weekend di sconti e offerte sul Play Store: ecco 63 giochi ed app, anche gratuiti
Tanti sconti sono ora disponibili sul Play Store di Google: sono ben 63 le app e i giochi che hanno un prezzo più basso del solito, con alcune di queste anche totalmente gratuite.
Ecco dunque una lista di app e giochi in sconto:
App gratis
- FitOlympia Pro - Gym Workouts
- Reminder Pro
- Super Dad - Guide, tips and tools for new daddys
- Document Scanner - Scan PDF
- Memorize: Learn Japanese Words with Flashcards
Giochi gratis
- G'Luck! - 2D platformer game
- Hook - Aesthetic Relax Puzzle
- Human Heroes Einstein On Time
- iLinear - Mind Challenge - Draw Your Path
- My Child Lebensborn
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game
- Sudoku Ultimate Offline Puzzle
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game
- Classic Offline Sudoku
- Truth Or Dare Pro
- Blackthorn Castle
App in sconto
Giochi in sconto
- The House of Da Vinci 2
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- Cafeteria Nipponica
- Note Fighter
- Pocket Stables
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk Redu
- Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG
- Despotism 3k
- Star Vikings Forever
- Whispering Willows
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Story
- Argo's Choice: Offline Game
- Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium
- hocus 2
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
- This Is the Police
- Timeflow: Time is Money Sim
- Underworld Office
- Siege of Dragonspear
- A Tale of Little Berry Forest 1 : Stone of magic
- Bridge Constructor Medieval
- Bridge Constructor Playground
- Bridge Constructor Stunts
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- Dead Age
- Flockers
- God Simulator. Religion Inc.
- Little Berry Forest 2 : Stars
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk
- Truberbrook
- 9th Dawn III RPG
- Baba Is You
- G30 - A Memory Maze
- Heal: Pocket Edition
- SaGa Frontier Remastered
- The Escapists: Prison Escape
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout
Icon pack e launcher
Via: Android Police
