LumaFusion esce dalla beta su Android e ChromeOS

LumaFusion esce dalla beta su Android e ChromeOS
Vincenzo Ronca
Vincenzo Ronca

Nel panorama delle app e dei software per dispositivi mobili si rivelano particolarmente interessanti quelle per l'editing delle foto e dei video. In questo contesto anche Google offre interessanti soluzioni, come Google Foto, e ma anche quelli di terze parti non sono da sottovalutare.

Tra i migliori e più noti editor di video di terze parti conosciamo LumaFusion, quello prodotto da LumaTouch e che ha fatto molto parlare di sé per il successo riscosso su iOS, piattaforma sulla quale ha debuttato. Alla fine dello scorso la stessa LumaFusion è arrivata in versione beta su Android.

Ora LumaFusion arriva ufficialmente in versione stabile sui dispositivi Android e sui Chromebook, i PC e notebook con Chrome OS. L'annuncio arriva da LumaTouch, la quale ha anche elencato tutte le funzionalità a disposizione degli utenti che installeranno LumaFusion.

Trovate tutte le funzionalità integrate in LumaFusion per Android e per Chrome OS alla fine di questo articolo, giusto per avere una panoramica.

La versione stabile di LumaFusion per Android è attualmente disponibile al download sul Play Store e sul Galaxy Store di Samsung. Il prezzo corrisponde a 27,99€, per avere accesso completo e senza limiti a tutte le funzionalità dell'editor. Qui sotto trovate i link di download.

Editing

  • Layer up to 6 video and 6 audio tracks (number of layers determined by your device type)
  • Powerful magnetic timeline with insert/overwrite and link/unlink clips
  • Display track headers for locking, hiding, and muting tracks
  • Use preset effects or create your own
  • Add markers with notes
  • Cut, copy, paste in your timeline and between projects using multiselect

Effects

  • Layer effects; green screen, luma and chroma keys, blurs, distort, styles and color
  • Use powerful color correction tools
  • Select from included color LUTs like FiLMiC deLog or import your own .cube or .3dl
  • Animate with unlimited keyframes
  • Save and share effect presets

Speed FX

  • Create slow motion/fast motion forward and reverse
  • Create smooth slow motion using 120 and 240 fps files
  • Edit with time-lapse video

Audio

  • Keyframe audio levels, panning and EQ for perfect mixes
  • Fill-from-left / right for dual-mono audio captures
  • Duck music during dialog with Auto-ducking

Titler

  • Create multilayer titles with shapes and images
  • Adjust font, color, face, border and shadow
  • Save and share title presets

Project Manager

  • Create projects with a variety of aspect ratios (including landscape, portrait, square, widescreen film)
  • Work in frame rates from 18fps to 240fps
  • Duplicate, add notes, and use color-tag projects

Media Library

  • Use media directly from your device
  • Link to media on USB-C drives – only download what you use on the timeline.
  • Import media: cloud storage (Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive)
  • Storyblocks Library (In App Purchase) includes thousands of royalty-free music, sound fx, videos, and backgrounds
  • View detailed metadata for your media
  • Rename, add notes, and color-tag
  • Sort and search to quickly find what you need

Share Features

  • Easily share movies with control over resolution, quality, and framerate
  • Create a snapshot of any frame
  • Archive projects for backup or edit on another device
