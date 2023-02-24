LumaFusion esce dalla beta su Android e ChromeOS

Nel panorama delle app e dei software per dispositivi mobili si rivelano particolarmente interessanti quelle per l'editing delle foto e dei video. In questo contesto anche Google offre interessanti soluzioni, come Google Foto, e ma anche quelli di terze parti non sono da sottovalutare.

Canale Telegram Offerte

Tra i migliori e più noti editor di video di terze parti conosciamo LumaFusion, quello prodotto da LumaTouch e che ha fatto molto parlare di sé per il successo riscosso su iOS, piattaforma sulla quale ha debuttato. Alla fine dello scorso la stessa LumaFusion è arrivata in versione beta su Android.

Ora LumaFusion arriva ufficialmente in versione stabile sui dispositivi Android e sui Chromebook, i PC e notebook con Chrome OS. L'annuncio arriva da LumaTouch, la quale ha anche elencato tutte le funzionalità a disposizione degli utenti che installeranno LumaFusion.