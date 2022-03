Action Launcher 49: più animazioni, più icone, più tutto

NEW: Vastly improved transition animations when returning to Action Launcher from other apps. Particularly helpful when using gesture navigation!



• NEW: Customize transition animations via "Settings ➡️ Animation & appearance ➡️ Transition home animation".

• NEW: Adaptive icon pack support!

• NEW: Updated app icon.

• NEW: Added 2022 Supporter Pack. Includes 9 gorgeous wallpapers available from the wallpaper picker.

• NEW: Brave Search support.

• NEW: Update appearance of bundled Calendar icons.

• NEW: Add Google Lens to trigger picker and Quickbar presets.

• NEW: Add dedicated "Animation & appearance" settings page.

• NEW: If the app disconnects from the Discover feed, automatically reconnect. Note: requires a manual update to Action Launcher Plugin v4.0.



• IMPROVEMENT: Polish settings.

• IMPROVEMENT: Widget stack shows most recently displayed widget upon app reload.

• IMPROVEMENT: Remove navigation bar tint from All Apps drawer.

• IMPROVEMENT: Increase search bar height to match the times.

• IMPROVEMENT: "Screen edge shadow" is now disabled by default. Change via "Settings ➡️ Animation & appearance ➡️ Screen edge shadow".



• FIX: Icon pack fallback icons displaying incorrectly.

• FIX: Fix visual glitch when pressing Home to exit settings when using gesture navigation.

• FIX: Re-populate Quickbar in the event it is inadvertently erased.

• FIX: Crash some folks had attempting to access Quickbar settings.

• FIX: Crash some folks had attempting to trigger a device backup.

• FIX: Radio button displaying over the top of icon previews in icon indicator/unread settings.