OnePlus Nord sorride con Android 12: arriva la OxygenOS 12 stabile

OnePlus rende felici i possessori del suo primo smartphone di gamma media, OnePlus Nord, rilasciando l'aggiornamento ufficiale ad Android 12. Il major update consiste nella build stabile della OxygenOS 12, attualmente disponibile per la versione indiana e che a breve dovrebbe arrivare in Europa.

Le novità introdotte con Android 12 riguardano per larga parte l'interfaccia grafica della OxygenOS 12, la quale ora è più vicina alla ColorOS di OPPO. Sono state però introdotte novità per le opzioni Always On, per la modalità di gioco e per Shelf, che ha acquisito nuove schede e personalizzazioni. Il changelog completo lo trovate a fine articolo.

L'aggiornamento è attualmente in fase di distribuzione via OTA per gli utenti indiani, a breve dovrebbe arrivare anche in Europa.

L'update ha un peso di circa 4 GB, sarà disponibile per coloro che hanno una versione stabile della OxygenOS. Coloro che si trovano sul canale Open Beta dovranno invece effettuare il passaggio manuale alla stabile con conseguente reset del dispositivo. Trovate maggiori dettagli sul forum ufficiale OnePlus.