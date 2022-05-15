OnePlus Nord sorride con Android 12: arriva la OxygenOS 12 stabile
OnePlus rende felici i possessori del suo primo smartphone di gamma media, OnePlus Nord, rilasciando l'aggiornamento ufficiale ad Android 12. Il major update consiste nella build stabile della OxygenOS 12, attualmente disponibile per la versione indiana e che a breve dovrebbe arrivare in Europa.
Le novità introdotte con Android 12 riguardano per larga parte l'interfaccia grafica della OxygenOS 12, la quale ora è più vicina alla ColorOS di OPPO. Sono state però introdotte novità per le opzioni Always On, per la modalità di gioco e per Shelf, che ha acquisito nuove schede e personalizzazioni. Il changelog completo lo trovate a fine articolo.
L'aggiornamento è attualmente in fase di distribuzione via OTA per gli utenti indiani, a breve dovrebbe arrivare anche in Europa.
L'update ha un peso di circa 4 GB, sarà disponibile per coloro che hanno una versione stabile della OxygenOS. Coloro che si trovano sul canale Open Beta dovranno invece effettuare il passaggio manuale alla stabile con conseguente reset del dispositivo. Trovate maggiori dettagli sul forum ufficiale OnePlus.
- System
- [Added] Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology
- [Optimized] desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- Dark mode
- [Supported] three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
- Shelf
- [Added] new additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- [Added] access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Work Life Balance
- [Added] Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- [Supported] automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
- Gallery
- [Supported] switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
- Canvas AOD
- [Added] new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- [Added] multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
- [Optimized] software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
- Games
- [Added] HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer
- [Added] Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real-time
OnePlus Nord
- Display 6,44" FHD+ / 1080 x 2400 PX
- Fotocamera 48 MPX ƒ/1.75
- Frontale 32 MPX ƒ/2.45
- CPU octa 2.4 GHz
- RAM 8 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 4100 mAh
- Android 10
OnePlus Nord (12 GB)
- Display 6,44" FHD+ / 1080 x 2400 PX
- Fotocamera 48 MPX ƒ/1.75
- Frontale 32 MPX ƒ/2.45
- CPU octa 2.4 GHz
- RAM 12 GB
- Memoria Interna 256 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 4100 mAh
- Android 10