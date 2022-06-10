OnePlus Nord N200 riceve l'aggiornamento all'ultima OxygenOS con Android 12
OnePlus, dopo il Nord 2, ha rilasciato l'ultima versione di OxygenOS basata su Android 12 anche per il Nord N200. Oltre alla nuova release di Android, l'update include anche le patch di sicurezza di maggio.
Il nuovo aggiornamento – ovvero la versione C.15 – infatti include tutte le funzionalità introdotte da Google con Android 12, insieme ad un paio di aggiunte firmate da OnePlus. Tuttavia, questo update sarà l'ultimo rilasciato per il Nord N200, il dispositivo 5G tra i più economici negli Stati Uniti. In passato, del resto, l'azienda aveva già annunciato un solo importante aggiornamento per il dispositivo.
Infine, per installare l'ultima versione di OxygenOS senza aspettare, è possibile scaricare il pacchetto OTA.
- System
- [Optimized] AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load was high
- [Added] Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
- [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05
- Dark Mode
- [Added] three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
- Shelf
- [Added] style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- [Added] access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- [Added] OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status
- Work Life Balance
- [Added] Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- [Added] the support of automatic Work and Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
- Gallery
- [Added] the support of switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
Fonte: XDA