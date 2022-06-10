OnePlus Nord N200 riceve l'aggiornamento all'ultima OxygenOS con Android 12

OnePlus, dopo il Nord 2, ha rilasciato l'ultima versione di OxygenOS basata su Android 12 anche per il Nord N200. Oltre alla nuova release di Android, l'update include anche le patch di sicurezza di maggio.

Il nuovo aggiornamento – ovvero la versione C.15 – infatti include tutte le funzionalità introdotte da Google con Android 12, insieme ad un paio di aggiunte firmate da OnePlus. Tuttavia, questo update sarà l'ultimo rilasciato per il Nord N200, il dispositivo 5G tra i più economici negli Stati Uniti. In passato, del resto, l'azienda aveva già annunciato un solo importante aggiornamento per il dispositivo.