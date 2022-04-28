OnePlus Nord 2 si prepara ad Android 12: arriva la Open Beta della OxygenOS 12

Aggiornamenti Android

OnePlus non dimentica i suoi smartphone della serie Nord: dopo aver rilasciato già un paio di release beta della OxygenOS 12 su OnePlus Nord, adesso tocca a OnePlus Nord 2, che finalmente può assaggiare Android 12 grazie alla prima Open Beta della OxygenOS 12, basata proprio sull'ultima versione del sistema operativo.

L'aggiornamento in questione offre diversi cambiamenti per quanto riguarda l'interfaccia utente e le funzionalità: il changelog, che trovate in fondo all'articolo, è molto lungo e parla di un nuovo Smart Battery Engine per ottimizzare la durata della batteria, dark mode più personalizzabile, diversi miglioramenti per Shelf e della nuova funzione Canvas AOD.

In ogni caso, ricordiamo che si tratta sempre di software beta e che dunque potrebbe presentare bug più o meno gravi: per questo motivo, consigliamo di non installare questa Open Beta della OxygenOS 12 sui propri dispositivi personali, o almeno di attendere qualche versione più stabile. Per maggiori informazioni, vi lasciamo al post ufficiale sul forum OnePlus.

  • System
    • Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology
    • Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 for your system to run smoothly even when the load is high
    • Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
    • Optimized Extra HD, a feature that can significantly enhance image and video resolutions
  • Dark mode
    • Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
  • Shelf
    • New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
    • Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
    • Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status
  • Work-Life Balance
    • Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
    • WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
  • Gallery
    • Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
  • Canvas AOD
    • Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
    • Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
  • Games
    • Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer
  • Display 6,44" FHD+ / 1080 x 2400 PX
  • Fotocamera 50 MPX ƒ/1.8
  • Frontale 32 MPX ƒ/2.45
  • CPU octa 3 GHz
  • RAM 8 GB
  • Memoria Interna 128 GB Espandibile
  • Batteria 4500 mAh
  • Android 11
