OnePlus Nord 2 si prepara ad Android 12: arriva la Open Beta della OxygenOS 12

L'aggiornamento in questione offre diversi cambiamenti per quanto riguarda l'interfaccia utente e le funzionalità: il changelog, che trovate in fondo all'articolo, è molto lungo e parla di un nuovo Smart Battery Engine per ottimizzare la durata della batteria, dark mode più personalizzabile, diversi miglioramenti per Shelf e della nuova funzione Canvas AOD.

In ogni caso, ricordiamo che si tratta sempre di software beta e che dunque potrebbe presentare bug più o meno gravi: per questo motivo, consigliamo di non installare questa Open Beta della OxygenOS 12 sui propri dispositivi personali, o almeno di attendere qualche versione più stabile. Per maggiori informazioni, vi lasciamo al post ufficiale sul forum OnePlus.