OnePlus Nord 2 riceve Android 12 in versione stabile: ecco le novità
OnePlus rende felici i possessori di uno dei suoi ultimi smartphone di gamma media, OnePlus Nord 2, rilasciando l'aggiornamento ufficiale ad Android 12. Il major update consiste nella build stabile della OxygenOS 12, andiamo a vedere insieme le novità introdotte.
Le novità introdotte con Android 12 riguardano per larga parte l'interfaccia grafica della OxygenOS 12, la quale ora è più vicina alla ColorOS di OPPO. Sono state però introdotte novità per le opzioni Always On, per la modalità di gioco e per Shelf, che ha acquisito nuove schede e personalizzazioni. Il changelog completo lo trovate a fine articolo.
L'aggiornamento è attualmente in fase di distribuzione via OTA per gli utenti indiani, a breve dovrebbe arrivare anche in Europa.
L'update ha un peso di circa 4 GB, sarà disponibile per coloro che hanno una versione stabile della OxygenOS. Coloro che si trovano sul canale Open Beta dovranno invece effettuare il passaggio manuale alla stabile con conseguente reset del dispositivo. Trovate maggiori dettagli sul forum ufficiale OnePlus.
- System
- Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology
- Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 for your system to run smoothly even when the load is high
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- Optimized Extra HD, a feature that can significantly enhance image and video resolutions
- Dark mode
- Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
- Shelf
- New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status
- Work Life Balance
- Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
- Gallery
- Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
- Canvas AOD
- Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
- Games
- Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer
OnePlus Nord 2 (12 GB)
- Display 6,44" FHD+ / 1080 x 2400 PX
- Fotocamera 50 MPX ƒ/1.8
- Frontale 32 MPX ƒ/2.45
- CPU octa 3 GHz
- RAM 12 GB
- Memoria Interna 256 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 4500 mAh
- Android 11
