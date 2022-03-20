OnePlus aggiorna la serie OnePlus 8 ad Android 12 Stable, per OnePlus 9 arrivano novità fotografiche

Per la serie OnePlus 8 arrivano diverse novità con la OxygenOS 12 e Android 12 : oltre alle ottimizzazioni per l'interfaccia utente e quella grafica, troviamo nuove opzioni di personalizzazione per la Dark Mode, nuove informazioni fornite da Shelf , nuova gesture per la gestione delle immagini con l'app Galleria e altre novità minori. Trovate il changelog completo alla fine di questo articolo.

Gli aggiornamenti appena descritti sono in fase di distribuzione automatica via OTA anche in Europa, sia per la serie OnePlus 9 che per la OnePlus 8. Aspettatevi di riceverli nelle prossime ore.