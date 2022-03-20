OnePlus aggiorna la serie OnePlus 8 ad Android 12 Stable, per OnePlus 9 arrivano novità fotografiche
OnePlus si conferma attenta al supporto software dei suoi smartphone sul mercato e ha appena rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento per OnePlus 9, 9 Pro e OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro e OnePlus 8T. Andiamo a vedere insieme le novità.
OxygenOS 12 C.47 per la serie OnePlus 9
Sistema
- Ottimizzazione generale della stabilità.
- Aggiornamento delle patch di sicurezza Android a marzo 2022.
- Migliorata la stabilità delle comunicazioni.
Fotocamera
- Migliorata la fluidità dell'esperienza utente.
OxygenOS 12 C.11 per la serie OnePlus 8
Per la serie OnePlus 8 arrivano diverse novità con la OxygenOS 12 e Android 12: oltre alle ottimizzazioni per l'interfaccia utente e quella grafica, troviamo nuove opzioni di personalizzazione per la Dark Mode, nuove informazioni fornite da Shelf, nuova gesture per la gestione delle immagini con l'app Galleria e altre novità minori. Trovate il changelog completo alla fine di questo articolo.
Gli aggiornamenti appena descritti sono in fase di distribuzione automatica via OTA anche in Europa, sia per la serie OnePlus 9 che per la OnePlus 8. Aspettatevi di riceverli nelle prossime ore.
- System
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- Fixed the issue that background applications are abnormally closed in specific scenarios
- Fixed the issue with lens permissions when using third party camera applications
- Fixed the issue of screen cannot respond when receiving notifications
- Dark mode
- Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
- Shelf
- New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats
- Work Life Balance
- Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
- Gallery
- Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
- Canvas AOD
- Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
- Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
- Network
- Fixed the issue that unable to automatically connect to Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- Fixed the issue that wireless earphones cannot play sound when connecting Bluetooth in specific scenarios
OnePlus 9 (12 GB)
- Display 6,7" FHD+ / 1080 x 2400 PX
- Fotocamera 48 MPX ƒ/1.8
- Frontale 16 MPX ƒ/2.4
- CPU octa 2.84 GHz
- RAM 12 GB
- Memoria Interna 256 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 4500 mAh
- Android 11
OnePlus 9 Pro (12 GB)
- Display 6,7" QHD+ / 1440 x 3216 PX
- Fotocamera 48 MPX ƒ/1.8
- Frontale 16 MPX ƒ/2.4
- CPU octa 2.84 GHz
- RAM 12 GB
- Memoria Interna 256 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 4500 mAh
- Android 11
Commenta