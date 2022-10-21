OnePlus serie 7 e 7T si aggiornano ancora: ora la OxygenOS 12 arriva davvero per tutti
OnePlus non si dimentica dei suoi dispositivi più vecchi: ad inizio ottobre, vi abbiamo parlato dell'arrivo della OxygenOS 12, versione del sistema operativo basata su Android 12, su smartphone OnePlus serie 7 e 7T, ma adesso l'azienda ha già rilasciato un nuovo update per questi dispositivi.
L'aggiornamento di inizio ottobre, di cui vi abbiamo parlato in questo articolo, era in realtà destinato solo al mercato indiano: OnePlus ha infatti dichiarato che ha riscontrato un problema riguardante la connessione alla rete per gli smartphone europei e americano e che dunque ha preferito evitare di rilasciare l'update in queste regioni.
Finalmente però sembra che tutti i problemi siano stati corretti e che dunque Android 12 e la OxygenOS 12 siano pronti ad arrivare anche da noi: il changelog dell'update è praticamente lo stesso del precedente aggiornamento (ovviamente è stato risolto il problema della connettività che ha impedito il rollout a inizio mese) e include le patch di sicurezza di agosto.
L'aggiornamento porta con sé una nuova interfaccia grafica, la funzionalità Smart Battery Engine che punta a migliorare l'autonomia degli smartphone, l'introduzione di Work Life Balance, una nuova modalità scura migliorata e ovviamente tutte le novità di Android 12 che abbiamo imparato a conoscere in questi mesi. Di seguito, riportiamo il changelog completo.
L'update arriverà via OTA su tutti i OnePlus serie 7 o 7T nei prossimi giorni: per verificare la presenza di aggiornamenti, basta recarsi nelle impostazioni e dare uno sguardo alla sezione Aggiornamenti software. Ricordiamo che alcuni smartphone OnePlus sono compatibili con la versione beta di Android: qui tutti i dettagli.
- System
- Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology
- Redesigns app icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons
- Revamps the page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise and optimizes the presentation of text and color to make key information stand out
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- Optimized spam block rules: Adds a rule for blocking MMS messages
- Games
- Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer
- Newly added Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real time
- Dark mode
- Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
- Shelf
- New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Work Life Balance
- Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
- Gallery
- Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
- Canvas AOD
- Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
- Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
- Accessibility
- Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general
- TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calenda
OnePlus 7
- Display 6,41" FHD+ / 1080 x 2340 PX
- Fotocamera 48 MPX ƒ/1.7
- Frontale 16 MPX ƒ/2.0
- CPU octa 2.84 GHz
- RAM 6 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 3700 mAh
- Android 9.0 Pie
OnePlus 7 Pro
- Display 6,67" QHD+ / 1440 x 3120 PX
- Fotocamera 48 MPX ƒ/1.6
- Frontale 16 MPX ƒ/2.0
- CPU octa 2.84 GHz
- RAM 6 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 4000 mAh
- Android 9.0 Pie
Oneplus 7T
- Display 6,55" FHD+ / 1080 x 2400 PX
- Fotocamera 48 MPX ƒ/1.6
- Frontale 16 MPX ƒ/2.0
- CPU octa 2.96 GHz
- RAM 8 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 3800 mAh
- Android 10
Oneplus 7T Pro
- Display 6,67" QHD+ / 1440 x 3120 PX
- Fotocamera 48 MPX ƒ/1.6
- Frontale 16 MPX ƒ/2.0
- CPU octa 2.96 GHz
- RAM 8 GB
- Memoria Interna 256 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 4080 mAh
- Android 10