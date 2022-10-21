OnePlus serie 7 e 7T si aggiornano ancora: ora la OxygenOS 12 arriva davvero per tutti

OnePlus non si dimentica dei suoi dispositivi più vecchi: ad inizio ottobre, vi abbiamo parlato dell'arrivo della OxygenOS 12, versione del sistema operativo basata su Android 12, su smartphone OnePlus serie 7 e 7T, ma adesso l'azienda ha già rilasciato un nuovo update per questi dispositivi.

L'aggiornamento di inizio ottobre, di cui vi abbiamo parlato in questo articolo, era in realtà destinato solo al mercato indiano: OnePlus ha infatti dichiarato che ha riscontrato un problema riguardante la connessione alla rete per gli smartphone europei e americano e che dunque ha preferito evitare di rilasciare l'update in queste regioni.

Finalmente però sembra che tutti i problemi siano stati corretti e che dunque Android 12 e la OxygenOS 12 siano pronti ad arrivare anche da noi: il changelog dell'update è praticamente lo stesso del precedente aggiornamento (ovviamente è stato risolto il problema della connettività che ha impedito il rollout a inizio mese) e include le patch di sicurezza di agosto.