Meglio tardi che mai: Surface Duo si aggiorna ad Android 11
Surface Duo è stato il primo dispositivo con il quale Microsoft è tornata con fermezza nel settore di mercato dei dispositivi Android. Lanciato un paio di anni fa, non ha riscosso un particolare successo a causa di alcune criticità. Tra queste ve ne erano alcune di natura software, le quali potrebbero migliorare con l'ultimo aggiornamento rilasciato.
Microsoft ha finalmente rilasciato ufficialmente l'aggiornamento ad Android 11 per la sua prima generazione di Surface Duo. Si tratta del major update che era stato promesso entro il 2021. Le novità introdotte corrispondono a nuove azioni automatizzate, come la risposta alle chiamate o l'apertura di OneNote quando si usa la Surface Slim Pen 2, ottimizzazioni a livello di interfaccia grafica e a livello di app Microsoft come Photos by OneDrive e l'introduzione di Xbox Game Pass.
L'aggiornamento è attualmente in fase di distribuzione automatica via OTA a livello globale, e corrisponde alla build 2021.1027.156. Qui sotto trovate il changelog completo associato all'aggiornamento.
- Enabled launching of OneNote when clicking the top button on Surface Slim Pen 2. It requires Surface Slim Pen 2 to be paired with Surface Duo.
- Enabled in Surface Duo features, in Settings, to choose preference for answering phone calls when folded.
- Enabled in Surface Duo features, in Settings, to choose specific apps to automatically span across both screens when you open them.
- Optimized Quick Settings and notification width for portrait and landscape orientations.
- Adjust media volume directly from Quick Settings in any device mode.
- Use thumb mode in Microsoft SwiftKey now with all device modes and application states.
- Updated app drawer and folder design with improved drag-and-drop support.
- Refreshed Microsoft feed design with updated cards and new Microsoft Start widgets for News and Weather.
- Photos by OneDrive: New dual-screen enhanced experience for viewing and editing photos in the OneDrive app.
- Xbox Game Pass: Discovery and play games from the cloud with an on-screen controller. Some devices, accessories, and software sold separately. Additional fees and/or subscriptions required for some apps and features.
- Send feedback to Microsoft by opening Settings, then tap About, then tap Give feedback to Microsoft
Microsoft Surface Duo
- Display 8,1" 1800 x 2700 PX
- Fotocamera 11 MPX ƒ/2.0
- Frontale
- CPU octa 2.84 GHz
- RAM 6 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 / 256 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 3570 mAh
- Android 10
