Meglio tardi che mai: Surface Duo si aggiorna ad Android 11

Surface Duo è stato il primo dispositivo con il quale Microsoft è tornata con fermezza nel settore di mercato dei dispositivi Android. Lanciato un paio di anni fa, non ha riscosso un particolare successo a causa di alcune criticità. Tra queste ve ne erano alcune di natura software, le quali potrebbero migliorare con l'ultimo aggiornamento rilasciato.

Microsoft ha finalmente rilasciato ufficialmente l'aggiornamento ad Android 11 per la sua prima generazione di Surface Duo. Si tratta del major update che era stato promesso entro il 2021. Le novità introdotte corrispondono a nuove azioni automatizzate, come la risposta alle chiamate o l'apertura di OneNote quando si usa la Surface Slim Pen 2, ottimizzazioni a livello di interfaccia grafica e a livello di app Microsoft come Photos by OneDrive e l'introduzione di Xbox Game Pass.