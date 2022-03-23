Iniziato l'aggiornamento ad Android 12 anche per Realme 8 Pro
Finalmente arrivano belle notizie sul fronte degli aggiornamenti software per Realme 8 Pro, uno dei dispositivi di fascia più alta della casa cinese. Lo smartphone sta ricevendo l'update ad Android 12.
Il major update per Realme 8 Pro ad Android 12 sta arrivando in versione stabile con la build RMX3081_11_C.13, la quale ha un peso di ben 4 GB. Il changelog indica l'introduzione di tante novità: si parte da quelle per l'interfaccia grafica, come le nuove animazioni, i temi dinamici e il nuovo Always On, e si arriva alle nuove feature per la Fotocamera e per l'accessibilità. Ci sono alcune personalizzazioni di Realme come le gesture per il launcher e per le modalità dell'app Fotocamera.
L'aggiornamento descritto è attualmente in fase di distribuzione automatica via OTA a livello globale. Pertanto ci aspettiamo che farà il suo ingresso in Italia a breve. Qui sotto trovsate il changelog completo in ogni dettaglio.
- New design
- The all-new design, which emphasizes a sense of space, delivers a simple, clean, and comfortable visual and interactive experience.
- Revamp the page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise and spacing out elements, and prioritize information with different colors to make key information stand out."
- Redesigns icons using new materials to give more depth and a greater sense of space and texture to the icons.
- Optimizes Quantum Animation Engine: Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 implements the concept of mass to make animations more lifelike, and optimizes more than 300 animations to bring a more natural user experience."
- More creative Always-On Display: Adds realmeow and Portrait silhouette to let you freely express yourself.
- Convenience & efficiency
- FlexDrop is renamed Flexible Windows and is optimized:
- Optimizes the method of switching floating windows between different sizes.
- You can now drag a file from My Files or a photo from the Photos app to a floating window.
- Performance
- Adds Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly.
- Adds a chart to display your battery usage.
- Improves the responsiveness of turning on or off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, and NFC.
- Camera
- You can now decide which camera modes are displayed on the menu bar and in what order they are displayed.
- You can now drag the zoom slider to zoom in or out smoothly when shooting a video using the rear camera.
- System
- Optimizes the auto-brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience
- Accessibility
- Optimizes accessibility:
- Adds visuals to text instructions for an intuitive understanding of accessibility functions.
- Optimizes categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general.
- TalkBack supports more system apps including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar
Realme 8 Pro
- Display 6,4" FHD+ / 1080 x 2400 PX
- Fotocamera 108 MPX ƒ/1.9
- Frontale 16 MPX ƒ/2.45
- CPU octa 2.3 GHz
- RAM 6 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 4500 mAh
- Android 11
Realme 8 Pro (8 GB)
- Display 6,4" FHD+ / 1080 x 2400 PX
- Fotocamera 108 MPX ƒ/1.9
- Frontale 16 MPX ƒ/2.45
- CPU octa 2.3 GHz
- RAM 8 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 4500 mAh
- Android 11
