Iniziato l'aggiornamento ad Android 12 anche per Realme 8 Pro

Finalmente arrivano belle notizie sul fronte degli aggiornamenti software per Realme 8 Pro, uno dei dispositivi di fascia più alta della casa cinese. Lo smartphone sta ricevendo l'update ad Android 12.

Il major update per Realme 8 Pro ad Android 12 sta arrivando in versione stabile con la build RMX3081_11_C.13, la quale ha un peso di ben 4 GB. Il changelog indica l'introduzione di tante novità: si parte da quelle per l'interfaccia grafica, come le nuove animazioni, i temi dinamici e il nuovo Always On, e si arriva alle nuove feature per la Fotocamera e per l'accessibilità. Ci sono alcune personalizzazioni di Realme come le gesture per il launcher e per le modalità dell'app Fotocamera.