Huawei P40, Mate 40 e Mate 30 si aggiornano con la EMUI 12 in Europa
Huawei ha appena avviato la distribuzione di importanti aggiornamenti software per alcuni dei suoi top di gamma degli scorsi anni. Parliamo dell'aggiornamento alla EMUI 12 che si sta espandendo in Europa.
Sono Huawei P40, P40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro, e Mate 30 Pro i modelli che stanno ricevendo la EMUI 12 in Europa. Come vedete dallo screenshot presente nella galleria in basso, l'update introduce un buon numero di novità: troviamo il nuovo font, novità per l'interfaccia grafica, nuove opzioni per la sincronizzazione con il PC e tanto altro. Trovate il changelog completo alla fine di questo articolo.
La distribuzione dell'aggiornamento è in corso via OTA sicuramente per gli utenti tedeschi. In generale, la EMUI 12 appare molto simile alla HarmonyOS 2.0.
Font:
Supports more flexible font adjustment, in which you can adjust the font size and width with a slider.
Neuromorphic Design:
Applies the concept of neuromorphic to UI elements. Simple colors, tones, shadows, and highlights are used to achieve a more realistic effect.
Smart Folders:
Supports pressing and holding app folders on the home screen to enlarge them and make the apps within them easier to access.
Notification Panel and Control Panel:
Allows you to swipe down from the top left of the screen to access the Notifications panel to view notifications, and swipe down from the top right of the screen to access the control panel for shortcuts.
Adds an audio control area to the control panel to make it easy to switch between different audio devices and apps. Allows you to quickly activate cross-screen cooperation by tapping symbols for Huawei laptops and tablets in the "Device +" area of the control panel.
Cooperative Security:
Adds a cooperative authentication function between cellphones and laptops, which allows you to unlock your phone by entering the screen unlock password for the phone on Huawei laptop when the phone and laptop are connected through cross-screen cooperation are.
Multi-device file management:
Supports access to documents or pictures on the phone via a laptop without connecting the two devices with a data cable.
Huawei Share:
Improves the transfer speed of Huawei Share for faster file sharing between Huawei phones, tablets, and laptops
Huawei P40
- Display 6,1" FHD+ / 1080 x 2340 PX
- Fotocamera 50 MPX ƒ/1.9
- Frontale 32 MPX ƒ/2.0
- CPU octa 2.86 GHz
- RAM 8 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 3800 mAh
- Android 10
Huawei P40 Pro
- Display 6,58" 1200 x 2640 PX
- Fotocamera 50 MPX ƒ/1.9
- Frontale 32 MPX ƒ/2.0
- CPU octa 2.86 GHz
- RAM 8 GB
- Memoria Interna 256 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 4200 mAh
- Android 10
Huawei Mate 40 Pro
- Display 6,76" 1344 x 2772 PX
- Fotocamera 50 MPX ƒ/1.9
- Frontale 13 MPX ƒ/2.4
- CPU octa 3.13 GHz
- RAM 8 GB
- Memoria Interna 256 / 512 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 4400 mAh
- Android 10
Huawei Mate 30
- Display 6,62" FHD+ / 1080 x 2340 PX
- Fotocamera 40 MPX ƒ/1.8
- Frontale 24 MPX ƒ/2.0
- CPU octa 2.86 GHz
- RAM 6 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 4200 mAh
- Android 10
