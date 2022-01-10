Huawei P40, Mate 40 e Mate 30 si aggiornano con la EMUI 12 in Europa

Font:

Supports more flexible font adjustment, in which you can adjust the font size and width with a slider.

Neuromorphic Design:

Applies the concept of neuromorphic to UI elements. Simple colors, tones, shadows, and highlights are used to achieve a more realistic effect.

Smart Folders:

Supports pressing and holding app folders on the home screen to enlarge them and make the apps within them easier to access.

Notification Panel and Control Panel:

Allows you to swipe down from the top left of the screen to access the Notifications panel to view notifications, and swipe down from the top right of the screen to access the control panel for shortcuts.

Adds an audio control area to the control panel to make it easy to switch between different audio devices and apps. Allows you to quickly activate cross-screen cooperation by tapping symbols for Huawei laptops and tablets in the "Device +" area of ​​the control panel.

Cooperative Security:

Adds a cooperative authentication function between cellphones and laptops, which allows you to unlock your phone by entering the screen unlock password for the phone on Huawei laptop when the phone and laptop are connected through cross-screen cooperation are.

Multi-device file management:

Supports access to documents or pictures on the phone via a laptop without connecting the two devices with a data cable.

Huawei Share:

Improves the transfer speed of Huawei Share for faster file sharing between Huawei phones, tablets, and laptops