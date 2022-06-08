Aggiornamenti Android

Galaxy Z Fold 3 e Flip 3 si aggiornano con le novità fotografiche di S22

Vincenzo Ronca
Samsung ha appena rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento software per i suoi Galaxy Z Fold 3 e Flip 3, i suoi smartphone pieghevoli di punta. L'aggiornamento è centrato sull'aspetto fotografico.

L'update in fase di distribuzione per Galaxy Z Fold 3 e Flip 3 corrisponde rispettivamente alle build F926BXXU1CVEB e F711BXXU2CVEB. Entrambi introducono le novità fotografiche che abbiamo visto arrivare con la serie Galaxy S22:

  • Funzionalità Auto framing, con la quale l'app Fotocamera sarà in grado di applicare aggiustamenti automatici durante la registrazione video e videochiamate.
  • Arriva la funzionalità Ritratto in condizioni di poca luce.
  • Possibilità di usare il sensore telephoto con la modalità Pro.

I due aggiornamenti descritti sono attualmente in fase di distribuzione automatica via OTA, ci aspettiamo che il rollout parta a breve anche per gli utenti italiani. Qui sotto trovate il changelog completo.

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Build F711BXXU2CVEB)
    • Overall stability of your device has been improved.
    • The security of your device has been improved.
    • The camera's functions have been improved.
    • The 'Auto framing' feature is supported in video mode and some video call apps.
    • The quality of pictures taken with social or camera apps downloaded from the application store has been improved.
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Build F926BXXU1CVEB)
    • Overall stability of your device has been improved.
    • The security of your device has been improved.
    • The camera's functions have been improved.
    • The Night portrait feature has been enhanced.
    • The telephoto lens is supported in Pro mode.
    • The 'Auto framing' feature is supported in video mode and some video call apps.
    • The quality of pictures taken with social or camera apps downloaded from the application store has been improved
Via: XDA
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • Display 7,6" 1768 x 2208 PX
  • Fotocamera 12 MPX ƒ/1.8
  • Frontale 10 MPX ƒ/2.2
  • CPU octa 2.84 GHz
  • RAM 12 GB
  • Memoria Interna 256 / 512 GB Espandibile
  • Batteria 4400 mAh
  • Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • Display 6,7" FHD+ / 1080 x 2520 PX
  • Fotocamera 12 MPX ƒ/1.8
  • Frontale 10 MPX ƒ/2.4
  • CPU octa 2.84 GHz
  • RAM 8 GB
  • Memoria Interna 128 / 256 GB Espandibile
  • Batteria 3300 mAh
  • Android 11
