Galaxy Z Fold 3 e Flip 3 si aggiornano con le novità fotografiche di S22
Samsung ha appena rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento software per i suoi Galaxy Z Fold 3 e Flip 3, i suoi smartphone pieghevoli di punta. L'aggiornamento è centrato sull'aspetto fotografico.
L'update in fase di distribuzione per Galaxy Z Fold 3 e Flip 3 corrisponde rispettivamente alle build F926BXXU1CVEB e F711BXXU2CVEB. Entrambi introducono le novità fotografiche che abbiamo visto arrivare con la serie Galaxy S22:
- Funzionalità Auto framing, con la quale l'app Fotocamera sarà in grado di applicare aggiustamenti automatici durante la registrazione video e videochiamate.
- Arriva la funzionalità Ritratto in condizioni di poca luce.
- Possibilità di usare il sensore telephoto con la modalità Pro.
I due aggiornamenti descritti sono attualmente in fase di distribuzione automatica via OTA, ci aspettiamo che il rollout parta a breve anche per gli utenti italiani. Qui sotto trovate il changelog completo.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Build F711BXXU2CVEB)
- Overall stability of your device has been improved.
- The security of your device has been improved.
- The camera's functions have been improved.
- The 'Auto framing' feature is supported in video mode and some video call apps.
- The quality of pictures taken with social or camera apps downloaded from the application store has been improved.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Build F926BXXU1CVEB)
- Overall stability of your device has been improved.
- The security of your device has been improved.
- The camera's functions have been improved.
- The Night portrait feature has been enhanced.
- The telephoto lens is supported in Pro mode.
- The 'Auto framing' feature is supported in video mode and some video call apps.
- The quality of pictures taken with social or camera apps downloaded from the application store has been improved
Via: XDA
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Display 7,6" 1768 x 2208 PX
- Fotocamera 12 MPX ƒ/1.8
- Frontale 10 MPX ƒ/2.2
- CPU octa 2.84 GHz
- RAM 12 GB
- Memoria Interna 256 / 512 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 4400 mAh
- Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Display 6,7" FHD+ / 1080 x 2520 PX
- Fotocamera 12 MPX ƒ/1.8
- Frontale 10 MPX ƒ/2.4
- CPU octa 2.84 GHz
- RAM 8 GB
- Memoria Interna 128 / 256 GB Espandibile
- Batteria 3300 mAh
- Android 11