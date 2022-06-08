Galaxy Z Fold 3 e Flip 3 si aggiornano con le novità fotografiche di S22

Samsung ha appena rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento software per i suoi Galaxy Z Fold 3 e Flip 3, i suoi smartphone pieghevoli di punta. L'aggiornamento è centrato sull'aspetto fotografico.

L'update in fase di distribuzione per Galaxy Z Fold 3 e Flip 3 corrisponde rispettivamente alle build F926BXXU1CVEB e F711BXXU2CVEB. Entrambi introducono le novità fotografiche che abbiamo visto arrivare con la serie Galaxy S22:

Funzionalità Auto framing, con la quale l'app Fotocamera sarà in grado di applicare aggiustamenti automatici durante la registrazione video e videochiamate.

Arriva la funzionalità Ritratto in condizioni di poca luce.

Possibilità di usare il sensore telephoto con la modalità Pro.

I due aggiornamenti descritti sono attualmente in fase di distribuzione automatica via OTA, ci aspettiamo che il rollout parta a breve anche per gli utenti italiani. Qui sotto trovate il changelog completo.