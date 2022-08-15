Benvenuto Android 13: Google rilascia la versione stabile per tutti
In una calda quanto calma serata ferragostana Google ha deciso di lanciare, con grande sorpresa da parte di tutti, Android 13. Sì, avete capito bene.
Dopo un programma beta iniziato diversi mesi fa per i suoi smartphone Pixel, 4 beta pubbliche principali e diversi update intermedi, Google rilascia la prima versione stabile di Android 13, la nuova generazione del robottino verde.
Nelle ultime ore Google ha avviato il rilascio della prima release stabile di Android 13 in tutto il mondo. Le novità le conosciamo ormai bene, le abbiamo viste lungo le diverse beta rilasciate dallo scorso maggio. Di seguito troviamo le novità principali giusto per riepilogare:
- Icone delle app a tema espanse che si abbinano alla tonalità dello sfondo.
- Media player aggiornato con copertina dell'album in riproduzione e nuova barra di riproduzione.
- Possibilità di impostare lingue diverse alle app installate.
- Maggior controllo sulle notifiche inviate dalle app installate.
- Riproduzione in streaming delle app di messaggistica istantanea su Chromebook.
Ma non finisce qua. Con la prima build stabile di Android 13 Google ha anche introdotto una serie enorme di fix al sistema. In totale si parla di 150 fix, gran parte dei quali dedicati alla connettività, alla ricarica del dispositivo, alla compatibilità con le app, alla sicurezza e al funzionamento dei sensori. Trovate la lista completa alla fine di questo articolo.
Rimane da capire se tutti questi fix sono diretti soltanto a coloro che hanno aderito al programma beta oppure anche a coloro che aggiorneranno da Android 12. Di certo non ci aspettavamo un rilascio ad agosto, tutte le informazioni fornite da Google e trapelate online convogliavano verso un rilascio per settembre.
L'aggiornamento ufficiale ad Android 13 parte ora a livello globale per tutti. Coloro che hanno aderito alla beta riceveranno un update incrementale via OTA, mentre coloro che sono su Android 12 riceveranno la notifica del corposo major update via OTA.
L'aggiornamento ad Android 13 è in rollout anche in Italia. Qui sotto trovate le build di riferimento per tutti i modelli di Pixel che lo riceveranno. Per tutti gli altri produttori ci sarà ovviamente da attendere.
- Pixel 4 (XL): TP1A.220624.014
- Pixel 4a: TP1A.220624.014
- Pixel 4a (5G): TP1A.220624.014
- Pixel 5: TP1A.220624.014
- Pixel 5a (5G): TP1A.220624.014
- Pixel 6: TP1A.220624.021
- Pixel 6 Pro: TP1A.220624.021
- Pixel 6a: TP1A.220624.021.A1
- Fix for issue causing Gboard to display over text field while typing in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing white bar to display at the bottom of the Google feed in the launcher under certain conditions
- Fix for issue hiding some recent pictures from attachment picker in Messages
- Fix for issue in Phone app causing some text to appear invisible while managing blocked numbers in dark mode.
- Fix for issue occasionally causing different color themes to display between Personal and Work profiles
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing password autofill from triggering in certain apps
- Fix to allow Live Caption to respect system settings for caption font sizes *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing call Quick Phrases prompts to remain on the screen after a call has ended *[1]
- Fix for issue causing audio stream volume to reset while in uninitialized state
- Fix for issue causing crackling or noise artifacts when playing audio via LDAC codec in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing distorted call audio in certain conditions while multitasking between apps *[1]
- Fix for issue causing different battery charge percentage to display between Always-on Display and status bar in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally causing charging to stop before battery level reaches 100%
- Fix for issue preventing Adaptive Charging to trigger in certain conditions
- Fix for issue preventing screen timeout to turn off the display in certain conditions
- Fix for issue preventing wireless charging with Pixel Stand or other accessories in certain conditions *[4]
- Fix to improve thermal mitigation handling in certain conditions and scenarios *[1]
- General improvements for idle power consumption under certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing app crashes during fingerprint unlock in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing fingerprint unlock while notification shade is down *[1]
- Fix for issue preventing face unlock to trigger in certain conditions *[3]
- Fix for issue where fingerprint icon would occasionally overlap with UI elements on screen *[1]
- Fix for issue where fingerprint icon would occasionally persist on-screen *[1]
- Fix for issue where fingerprint would intermittently stop working in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix to improve fingerprint haptics latency and response during unlock *[1]
- General improvements for fingerprint performance, stability and reliability *[1]
- General improvements for fingerprint unlock in different lighting conditions *[1]
- General usability improvements for fingerprint enrollment *[1]
- Fix for issue causing Bluetooth audio to skip during device wake-up in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to incorrectly report current media playback status *[1]
- Fix for issue causing choppy audio playback over Bluetooth LE in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue causing lost device UUIDs for previously paired Bluetooth accessories
- Fix for issue occasionally causing audio playback to switch to phone speaker while connected to Bluetooth accessories
- Fix for issue preventing previously paired devices from automatically reconnecting in certain conditions
- Fix for issue with service connection leak on Bluetooth LE *[1]
- Fix for streaming info to display properly on Car screen when connected through Bluetooth
- Fix to address device connection issues due to conflicting states in Bluetooth toggle settings
- Fix to address issue of longer device connection times over Bluetooth LE *[1]
- Fix to correctly pause media when a Bluetooth device disconnects *[1]
- Fix to improve Bluetooth LE background connection stability in certain conditions *[1]
- General compatibility improvements for various Bluetooth headsets and accessories with Android 13
- General improvements for Bluetooth stability and performance in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing greyed out shutter button while adjusting zoom level in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix to improve detection of connected Bluetooth accessories while video recording
- General improvements for camera stability and performances in certain conditions
- Fix for issue preventing connection over Ethernet in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing display to appear green under certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue causing display to flicker while unlocking with fingerprint in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing Night Light from automatically turning off at sunrise *[1]
- Fix for issue preventing display to render under certain conditions *[2]
- Fix for issues causing screen flicker under certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing app installation from Play store to fail in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing Gboard to freeze in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing Gboard to freeze when long-pressing enter key in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally causing system crash when disabling Work Profile
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing app notifications from being dismissed in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing notifications or updates from apps from running in the background
- Fix for issue preventing keyboard from displaying in certain apps and conditions
- Fix for issue preventing WiFi printing with certain printers or apps
- Fix for Settings app crash when opening Passwords & accounts in certain conditions
- General improvements for Android framework stability
- Stability and compatibility improvements with certain apps in Android 13
- Stability improvements for device restore or transfer during setup in certain scenarios
- Fix for issue causing location services cache corruption in certain conditions *[1]
- Improvements for GPS stability and location accuracy in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing incorrectly shifted colors during video playback in Photos *[1]
- Improve stability of the Picture-in-Picture mini player window in certain apps and scenarios
- Improve support for DRM-protected video streams in certain apps and scenarios
- Add support for NFC payments in secondary profiles
- Add option to toggle haptic feedback for touch interaction while silent mode is active
- Fix for issue causing screen to stay off after a phone call ends
- Fix for issue occasionally causing display to remain in AOD after picking up device or touching screen *[1]
- Fix for issue preventing current timezone to be detected from device location in certain conditions
- General improvements for adaptive brightness response in certain conditions *[1]
- Improvements for haptic feedback strength and response in certain conditions *[5]
- Fix for issue causing device to enter a reboot loop after updating in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally causing device to freeze on the Google logo during startup *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing device to stall or freeze during unlock
- Fix for issue occasionally causing device to unexpectedly reboot and show "Device corrupted" warning
- Fix for issue occasionally causing slow performance while an OTA update installs in the background
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing Android Auto to connect over USB in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing device to charge over USB with certain third-party cables or adapters *[5]
- FIx for issue occasionally preventing OTA update from installing on device
- General improvements for device performance in certain conditions and scenarios
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing data usage alerts to appear even when disabled in certain conditions
- Fix for issue causing Wi-Fi calls to end unexpectedly in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing call to drop when attempting to merge two calls *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing Phone Services to repeatedly request location *[1]
- Fix for issue where call occasionally cannot be placed due to incorrect incoming call message *[1]
- Fix for issue where duplicate call notifications can appear in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue where missed call notifications may not appear on lock screen in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue where new SIM cards are not enabled under certain circumstances *[1]
- Fix issue requiring device restart when network handover occurs under certain conditions *[1]
- Fix issue where call ringing sound continues after call is answered or terminated in certain circumstances
- Fix issue where incorrect network may be displayed under certain circumstances when multiple SIM cards are enabled *[1]
- Fix issue where users cannot send SMS messages under certain circumstances *[1]
- General improvements for network connection stability & performance in certain conditions
- General improvements for touch screen palm detection and response *[1]