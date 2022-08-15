Benvenuto Android 13: Google rilascia la versione stabile per tutti

Nelle ultime ore Google ha avviato il rilascio della prima release stabile di Android 13 in tutto il mondo . Le novità le conosciamo ormai bene, le abbiamo viste lungo le diverse beta rilasciate dallo scorso maggio. Di seguito troviamo le novità principali giusto per riepilogare:

Ma non finisce qua. Con la prima build stabile di Android 13 Google ha anche introdotto una serie enorme di fix al sistema. In totale si parla di 150 fix, gran parte dei quali dedicati alla connettività, alla ricarica del dispositivo, alla compatibilità con le app, alla sicurezza e al funzionamento dei sensori. Trovate la lista completa alla fine di questo articolo.

Rimane da capire se tutti questi fix sono diretti soltanto a coloro che hanno aderito al programma beta oppure anche a coloro che aggiorneranno da Android 12. Di certo non ci aspettavamo un rilascio ad agosto, tutte le informazioni fornite da Google e trapelate online convogliavano verso un rilascio per settembre.

L'aggiornamento ufficiale ad Android 13 parte ora a livello globale per tutti. Coloro che hanno aderito alla beta riceveranno un update incrementale via OTA, mentre coloro che sono su Android 12 riceveranno la notifica del corposo major update via OTA.

L'aggiornamento ad Android 13 è in rollout anche in Italia. Qui sotto trovate le build di riferimento per tutti i modelli di Pixel che lo riceveranno. Per tutti gli altri produttori ci sarà ovviamente da attendere.