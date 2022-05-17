Asus, gli ZenFone 7 e 7 Pro ricevono l'aggiornamento ad Android 12
Asus, confermando le promesse, ha appena rilasciato ufficialmente l'aggiornamento ad Android 12 per i ZenFone 7 e 7 Pro, i due modelli che debuttarono nel 2020.
L'ultima build (31.0210.0210.250) introduce tutte le funzionalità dell'ultima release del SO, insieme ad un paio di piccole modifiche all'interfaccia utente di Asus. Inoltre, anche il pannello delle impostazioni rapide è stato ottimizzato in modo tale da offrire agli utenti un'esperienza migliore.
Per quanto riguarda le tempistiche, è possibile che occorrerà attendere qualche giorno prima che l'update raggiunga tutti gli utenti. Per controllarne l'eventuale disponibilità, sarà sufficiente recarsi nelle impostazioni del dispositivo ed accedere nella sezione "Aggiornamenti di sistema".
- Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 12. If you want to downgrade the software version to Android 11 by official software package, it will erase all data from your device
- Upgraded system to Android 12
- Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps
- Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design
- Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features
- Replaced ASUS Safeguard with stock Emergency SOS
- Introduced the new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hotseat app icons in the Overview page.
- Removed the Quick Settings layout option in the Display settings
- ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support
- Added system charging animation
- Merge WiFi and mobile network options to Internet settings
Via: XDA