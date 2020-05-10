La nuova beta di Tasker porta tante novità: Single Action per messaggi WhatsApp e nuove automatizzazioni per le app (video)
Vincenzo Ronca
Tasker rappresenta lo strumento di personalizzazione più ricco e interessante del mondo Android e ha appena ricevuto un nuovo aggiornamento per la sua versione beta.
Si tratta della quinta beta di Tasker, riferita alla build 5.9.3. Il changelog, come al solito, è molto lungo, di seguito elenchiamo le principali novità:
- Possibilità di trovare e consultare tutte le impostazioni personalizzate riferite al dispositivo in uso. Alcune di queste dipendono fortemente dall’implementazione software eseguita dal produttore dello smartphone e saranno accessibili a patto di garantire i permessi WRITE_SECURE_SETTINGS e WRITE_SETTINGS in modalità adb (e anche i permessi di root). Queste impostazioni possono rivelarsi particolarmente utili nell’automatizzazioni di alcuni aspetti del sistema.
- Possibilità di automatizzare l’invio di messaggi WhatsApp tramite l’opzione Contact via App di Tasker: il primo video presente in fondo a questo articolo mostra un esempio di azione rapida, tramite scorciatoia nella schermata home, per inviare un messaggio WhatsApp tramite dettatura vocale.
- Introduzione di nuove personalizzazioni tramite ADB Wi-Fi: il secondo video in basso mostra l’azione singola per “congelare” e “scongelare” le singole app installate sul dispositivo.
L’aggiornamento alla nuova beta di Tasker è attualmente in fase di distribuzione automatica per coloro che hanno aderito al programma di beta testing. Questo è l’indirizzo per iscriversi, mentre qui sotto trovate il badge di download. Ancora più basso potete consultare il changelog completo associato all’introduzione della beta 5 condiviso dallo sviluppatore di Tasker.
- Added option to send text when opening a Whatsapp Profile with the “Contact Via App” action
- The “Contact Via App” action will now show the normal Android System contact picker to select a contact if no app is selected
- Added option to back out of messaging window in the “Contact Via App” action when some text is sent
- Made both “Contact” and “App” fields in the “Contact Via App” action optional. If left blank will be asked when the task is ran.
- When you use the helper in the “Custom Setting” action and you have “ADB Wifi” enabled, you’ll get the real values from your device instead of the pre-baked-in ones from the developer so you’re more likely to find settings for your specific device
- Added “Clear App Data”, “Freeze/Unfreeze App”, “Take Screenshot”, “Toggle SIM Card” and “Uninstall App” to the ADB Wifi Helper
- Changed main Tasker notification when no profiles are active to show the total number of existing profiles
- When a variable’s value is an empty String it’ll now be considered a not set variable by Tasker in any condition in the app
- When importing a Task or Profile from Taskernet, Tasker will ask in which project you want to put the imported item
- Fixed using “eval(variable)” in Javascript actions where “variable” contains some Javascript code
- Made first visible index in “List Dialog” 0 by default so that the arrow of the selected item doesn’t show up by default
- Made clicking the text of an item in the “List Dialog” action in Multiple selection mode also check the checkbox
- Make dialog that shows up when exiting Tasker not dismissable
- When an online help file can’t be reached only offer to email support about it if user has a working internet connection
- Don’t allow new task names with the ‘%’ character in their names
- Fixed moving files in some situations
- Fixed “File Closed” event
- Added support for HTML in “List Dialog” action
- Made %evtprm(1) (file path) in “File Modified” event be url decoded so it can be used right away
- Fixed crash on startup in some situations
- Fixed using the “write” function in the “Keyboard” action in some special cases
- Added support for 5G in “Mobile Network Type” action
- Fixed minor bugs