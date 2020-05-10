La nuova beta di Tasker porta tante novità: Single Action per messaggi WhatsApp e nuove automatizzazioni per le app (video)

Tasker rappresenta lo strumento di personalizzazione più ricco e interessante del mondo Android e ha appena ricevuto un nuovo aggiornamento per la sua versione beta.

Si tratta della quinta beta di Tasker, riferita alla build 5.9.3. Il changelog, come al solito, è molto lungo, di seguito elenchiamo le principali novità:

Possibilità di trovare e consultare tutte le impostazioni personalizzate riferite al dispositivo in uso. Alcune di queste dipendono fortemente dall’implementazione software eseguita dal produttore dello smartphone e saranno accessibili a patto di garantire i permessi WRITE_SECURE_SETTINGS e WRITE_SETTINGS in modalità adb (e anche i permessi di root). Queste impostazioni possono rivelarsi particolarmente utili nell’automatizzazioni di alcuni aspetti del sistema.

Possibilità di automatizzare l'invio di messaggi WhatsApp tramite l'opzione Contact via App di Tasker: il primo video presente in fondo a questo articolo mostra un esempio di azione rapida, tramite scorciatoia nella schermata home, per inviare un messaggio WhatsApp tramite dettatura vocale.

Introduzione di nuove personalizzazioni tramite ADB Wi-Fi: il secondo video in basso mostra l'azione singola per "congelare" e "scongelare" le singole app installate sul dispositivo.

L’aggiornamento alla nuova beta di Tasker è attualmente in fase di distribuzione automatica per coloro che hanno aderito al programma di beta testing. Questo è l’indirizzo per iscriversi, mentre qui sotto trovate il badge di download. Ancora più basso potete consultare il changelog completo associato all’introduzione della beta 5 condiviso dallo sviluppatore di Tasker.